Two arrested after police seize 1m euros worth of heroin and cocaine in Dublin home

Two people have been arrested after gardai seized more than one million euros (£872,000) worth of heroin and cocaine in Dublin this week.

Gardai impounded the substances on Thursday evening during a search of a property in Sandyford, a suburb in the Irish capital, as part of an operational drugs crackdown dubbed “Operation Tara”.

During the raid, officers dicovered 560,000 euros (£488,300) worth of heroin and 490,000 euros (£427,300) worth of cocaine.

Police arrested a man and a woman, both in their 50s, in relation to the seizure of the drugs.

Gardai say that both have been detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Dundrum Garda station.

“All of the drugs seized are subject to analysis. The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow,” gardai said in a statement.

Operation Tara is an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on 2nd July 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.

It comes after three people were jailed for a combined total of 20 years after they attempted smuggle cocaine into Jersey — dubbed by police one of the largest single seizures of cocaine ever made on the island.

The combined street value of the cocaine sezied is thought to be up to £274,600, according to police estimates.