Two people charged with murdering one-year-old boy during lockdown

Two people have been charged with murdering a one-year-old boy during lockdown.

Jack Benham, 34, and Sian Hedges, 26, are accused of murdering the child on November 28 2020 in the village of Hernhill near Faversham, Kent.

Benham, from Hernhill, and Hedges, from Yelverton in Devon, are also accused of causing or allowing the death of a child.

Kent Police said their patrols and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended a property in the village following concerns for the welfare of a one-year-old boy.

The child was taken to a local hospital for medical attention and was later pronounced dead.

The pair were arrested and bailed for investigations to continue before being charged on Monday.

They have been remanded in custody to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday.