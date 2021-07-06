Two teenage boys have been stabbed to death in separate incidents in south London just hours apart.

The incidents - which left a 15-year-old and 16-year-old dead - took place in Greenwich and Lambeth on Monday.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police said they are called to reports of a stabbing in Greenwich, southeast London, just before 5.30pm on Monday.

They found a 15-year-old boy with a stab injury at the scene on Woolwich New Road and provided first aid before the ambulance service arrived.

The boy was pronounced dead shortly after 6pm.

A 15-year-old who had taken himself to a south London hospital with a stab wound - which is not believed to be life-threatening - has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Superintendent Petra Lazar of the Met’s Southeast Basic Command Unit said it was “shocking and extremely saddening” that a teenage victim had “lost his life as the result of knife crime”.

“Increased patrols will be carried out in the area over the next few days,” she added.

Later on Monday, the Met said officers were called at 11.45pm to a teenager who had been stabbed in Oval Place, Lambeth.

The 16-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There had been no arrests in connection with this incident as of Tuesday morning, according to the force.

Police officers set up two separate cordons on the street on Tuesday. A tarpaulin sheet covered a stairwell at Elworth House, a block of flats just off the main Clapham Road.

Members of the public arrived looking visibly distraught and placed flowers with personal messages.

Cards read “shine bright” and “love you forever...my bro.”

The families of both the teenagers who died in Monday’s stabbings have been informed.

Speaking about the Greenwich stabbing, Detective Chief Inspector Perry Benton from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “We know that there were a lot of people around at the time who may have witnessed the events leading up to this incident.

"I’m sure people will have mobile phone footage from the scene and, if they believe it could assist our investigation, I would urge them to pass it on to us.

"One arrest has been made, but our enquiries are still at an early stage so I would ask anyone who knows anything about the motive for this attack, or who was responsible, to contact us immediately."

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, said: “I am heartbroken and appalled by the deaths of two teenagers in our city. Every loss of life leaves a family and a community devastated.”

He added: “I am in close contact with the Met Commissioner and the police are doing everything possible to bring those responsible to justice.”

Additional reporting by Press Association