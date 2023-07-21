Man found guilty of stabbing Tyson Fury’s cousin to death

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A knifeman has been found guilty of murdering Rico Burton, the cousin of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

He died after being stabbed by Liam O’Pray, 22, outside a bar in the Goose Green area last August.

The talented boxer suffered massive blood loss when the seven-inch blade of the lock knife almost severed his major carotid artery.

A police tent at the scene on Railway Street in Altrincham where 31-year-old Rico Burton was killed (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Jurors heard that an altercation had broken out between the defendant’s friends and Mr Burton’s family and friends at a courtyard of bars in Altrincham.

After O’Pray was refused entry to a bar, he became aggressive and repeatedly attempted to re-enter, claiming to be searching for his phone.

A second bar next door also refused him entry, door staff and witnesses describing the defendant as a “loose cannon” and “very erratic”.

The court was told that O’Pray was demanding entry to a bar and pushing people around because he said he had lost his phone and was looking for it.

He was then “dumped” outside a bar by a doorman but continued “belligerent and aggressive” behaviour.

At just gone 3am, a witness said “absolute chaos” broke out as O’Pray’s friend, Malachi Hewitt-Brown, was punched by Mr Burton’s cousin, Chasiah Burton. Mr Burton also then aimed a punch at him.

A second later, O’Pray stuck the fatal blow with the knife to the left side of Rico Burton’s neck.

The court heard O’Pray had a previous conviction for having a knife in public in 2019. He earlier told the jury: “I’m not a violent person.”

O’Pray, from Swinton, Salford, was found guilty of murder by a jury of seven women and five men after three and a half hours of deliberations following a three-week trial.

Relatives of Mr Burton who packed the public gallery shouted “yes” as the guilty verdict was delivered.

O’Pray in the dock made no reaction.

He was also found guilty of wounding with intent by slashing and stabbing Harvey Reilly, 17 at the time and now 18, during the same incident in the early hours of Sunday morning on August 22 last year.

Judge Alan Conrad KC said he will pass sentence on August 4, with the defendant facing a mandatory life sentence for murder.