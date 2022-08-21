For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Two people have been arrested following a fatal double stabbing in Trafford, in which the cousin of boxer Tyson Fury was killed, police have confirmed.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation over the “senseless attack” in Altrincham, which took place outside a bar in the Goose Green area shortly after 3am on Sunday as both victims enjoyed a night out with friends, Greater Manchester Police said.

Rico Burton, 31, died a short time later in hospital, while a 17-year-old boy with “serious but not life-threatening” injuries remains under the care of medics, according to police.

A 21-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding with intent, while another man, aged 20, was later detained on suspicion of wounding with intent and murder, Detective Superintendent Ben Ewart told a press conference on Sunday evening.

Paramedics found Burton and the 17-year-old with stab wounds and receiving first aid from members of the public when they arrived at the scene, Det Supt Ewart said, praising witnesses’ “outstanding effort” to help the victims.

All initial evidence suggests the attack took place “spontaneously” and was “unplanned”, he said, lamenting that “both victims should have returned home this morning after enjoying a night out with friends”.

Tributes have been paid to Burton, a relative of Fury, who made an emotional plea to end knife crime on Sunday morning.

“My cousin was murdered last night, stabbed in the neck,” the two-time world heavyweight champion said on social media. “This is becoming ridiculous idiots carry knives. This needs to stop ASAP.

“[The] UK government needs to bring higher sentencing for knife crime, it’s a pandemic and you don’t know how bad it is until it’s one of your own.”

“Life is very precious and it can be taken away very quick enjoy every moment. RIP RICO BURTON. May the lord God grant you a good place in heaven. see you soon.”

Tyson Fury described knife crime as a ‘pandemic’ on Sunday morning (James Chance/Getty Images)

Burton, who won two national boxing titles himself while fighting as a junior, was described as “probably one of the best we have ever seen” by one of his former coaches.

“He was an absolute talent,” said Shaun Egan, of Jimmy Egan’s Boxing Academy, where Burton is said to have trained until his late teens.

“He was such a nice lad, he was hard working and had a great sense of humour,” Mr Egan told the Manchester Evening News.

“What’s happened is just awful. He was just a great guy. To hear he has died like this is devastating.”

Specialist police officers are supporting both families, said Det Supt Ewart, who told reporters that he could not confirm whether the perpetrators were known to the victims.

“This is without doubt a senseless attack and both victims should have returned home this morning after enjoying a night out with friends,” he said.

“Goose Green is a popular nightspot and would have been busy at the time, and I appeal for anyone who was there overnight on Saturday 20 August, or anyone with information about this incident, including photograph footage or videos to come forward.

“In particular, any friends of either the victims or suspects who may have been out with them that night who has not yet come forward.

“We have increased police patrols in the area, and knife crime remains a priority for Greater Manchester Police, the devastating effect of which has been demonstrated this morning.”

Anyone with information, CCTV, photos, or videos regarding this incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 475 of 21/08/2022 or on 0161 856 7386, or via this link. Alternatively, members of the public can report information via www.gmp.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.