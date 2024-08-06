Teenagers among those in court over UK riots as arrests surge across the country

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A week has passed since the Southport stabbings which left three young girls dead after attending a dance class at a holiday club.

Riots erupted across the country in response as misinformation on the suspect’s identity spread – and the violent unrest has continued to spread through the UK in recent days.

So far more than 400 arrests have been made with the number expected to rise in the coming days, according to national police sources, with many now charged and starting to appear in court.

The far-right is being held responsible for the riots which have been able to propagate in pockets across the country through encrypted social media channels like Telegram.

Violence erupted across England and in Northern Ireland ( PA Wire )

The violence has become so prolific that countries including Nigeria, Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia, the UAE and India have all issued safety warnings to their nationals living in or visiting the UK.

The Independent has collated a list of the number of arrests and charges made in relation to the riots since the Southport stabbings on 29 July. The information below was up-to-date as of the evening of Tuesday, 6 August.

Southport

Two people have been charged with violent disorder after severe unrest last week, said Merseyside Police.

Dylan Carey, 26, of Castle Hill Road in Hindley, Greater Manchester, will appear in Liverpool Magistrates’ Court over violent disorder on St Luke’s Road in Southport last Tuesday.

A 15-year-old boy from Liverpool has also been charged with violent disorder after riots on Paradise Street in Liverpool city centre on Saturday.

Merseyside Police confirmed a total of 13 people have appeared in court over the past two days charged in connection with the riots in Southport, Liverpool city centre and Walton.

The first wave of discontent struck in Southport, at a vigil held in memory of Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9 – all of whom died following a stabbing attack at a Taylor Swift dance class.

Violent scenes emerged hours after the vigil close to the location of the deaths, which saw hundreds of people gathering. This incident alone left 39 police officers injured – eight with serious injuries after clashing with violent rioters. A mosque was also targeted and an emergency service vehicle was engulfed by flames after it was set alight.

Total number of arrests: 41

Total number of charges: 13

London

The Metropolitan Police has vowed to protect Londoners as more riots have been orchestrated for Wednesday.

Deputy assistant commissioner Andy Valentine, who is in charge of the policing operation, said: “This country is faced with one of the worst spates of violent disorder in the last decade. This is a national critical incident and we will do everything in our power to protect London and its communities.

A far-right motivated riot which happened in Whitehall last Wednesday saw 111 arrests made for offences including violent disorder, assaults on police officers, possession of knives and offensive weapons and breach of protest conditions.

Missiles such as bottles, flares, and other objects were thrown at police leaving five officers injured.

Assistant commissioner Matt Twist said: “There is absolutely no place for this on our streets. We will ensure that anyone involved in any violent disorder and criminal behaviour will be stopped, arrested and will face justice.”

Total number of arrests: 111

Total number of charges: TBC

Hartlepool and Middlesbrough

There were 28 people who appeared at Teesside Magistrates Court on Tuesday following the disorder in Middlesbrough at the weekend.

Those who appeared in court were between 16 and 56, said Cleveland Police.

The names of those due in court for alleged violent disorder from Middlesbrough are: Afran Magid, 18, of Byelands Street, David Gove, 41, of Brafferton Walk, Anthony Brown, 37, of Windsor Road, Andrew Livingstone, 53, of Clifton Street, Stacy Vint, 34, of Normanby Road, Kaleb Peacock Lightfoot, 19, of Dixon Grove, Robert Parsons, 56, of West Lane, Paul Sizer, 40, of Penrith Road, Ashley Ferguson, 33, of Somerset Street, Jonathan Ambrose, 33, of Letitia House, Thomas Rodgers, 22, of Wicklow Street, James Bullock, 20, Lennon Chisholm, 21, both of Berwick Hills Avenue, Lewis Loughlin, 23, of Victoria Road, Carl Robson, 29, of Halton Court, Mohammed Adam, 20, of Acton Street, Akheel Khan, 24, of Wheatley Close, Saleem Khan, 23, of Newlands Road, and Rosh Mahmood, 19, of Victoria Road.

A car burns in Parliament Road, Middlesbrough ( PA Wire )

The others charged with violent disorder are: Jamie Govan, 26, of Windmill Terrace, Stockton, a 16-year-old boy, of Thornaby, Joseph Mackenzie, 28, of Skeldale Grove, Darlington, Lawrence McGlade, 28, of Ellerbeck Way, Ormesby, Jonathan Lodge, 36, of Coatham Road, Redcar, Connor Stokes, 26, of Mansfield Avenue, Thornaby and Regan Walker, 23, of Stanley Road, Stockton.

Ethan Bowes, 18, of Woodhouse Road, Guisborough has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon – and Thomas Bennett, 32, is wanted on a warrant, the force said.

A woman has pleaded guilty to violent disorder after hurling a burning wheelie bin into police officers before falling to the ground and being arrested. Stacy Vint, 34, and a man were seen pushing the bin, the contents of which were on fire, on Linthorpe Road during unrest in Middlesbrough on Sunday, Teesside Magistrates Court heard.

Vint will remain in custody until her sentencing on August 28.

A teenager exclaimed in court after claims he “threw missiles” at police and members of the public. Kaleb Peacock Lightfoot, 19, of Dixon Grove, Middlesbrough, denied a charge of violent disorder after attending what he believed to be a “peaceful protest”, the court heard.

He will attend court again on August 28, and is reported to have been visibly distressed.

A further two men – one, 29 of Sandbanks Drive in Hartlepool, and another, a 38-year-old from Oliver Street in Middlesbrough both attended separately and voluntarily at Middlesbrough police station on Monday 5 August.

They were charged on Tuesday after being questioned by detectives on Monday night for violent disorder and will be remanded in custody until they attend Teesside Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Assistant chief constable David Felton said: “Those who have chosen to cause real harm in our communities will not get away with it, and we will continue to work to identify those responsible and make further arrests throughout the coming days.”

Total number of arrests: 62

Total number of charges: 42 with more to follow

Aldershot

At least seven arrests have been made since a protest outside the Potters International Hotel on Wednesday 31 July.

Despite reports of a peaceful protest, a riotous few of the 200 people who attended began to throw objects and spout racial abuse, said Hampshire Police.

Two men including a 32-year-old man from Farnborough and a 60-year-old man from Farnham were arrested on suspicion of affray and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to stir up racial hatred.

A further arrest was made for a 19-year-old man from Ash on suspicion of affray, burglary dwelling – with intent to steal, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to stir up racial hatred, common assault of an emergency worker and criminal damage.

Total number of arrests: TBC

Total number of charges: TBC

Rotherham

In Rotherham, a Holiday Inn used to house asylum seekers was violently attacked as rioters attempted to set fire to the building and police were attacked with missiles and fireworks.

South Yorkshire Police said a total of 51 officers were injured as a result of violence.

Lee Crisp, 42, of Mount Road, Grimethorpe, Christopher Rodgers, 38, of Millmoor Road, Barnsley, and Liam Grey, 20, of Randerson Drive, Mexborough, have been charged with violent disorder. Two boys aged 16 and 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have also been charged with violent disorder. Joshua Simpson, 26, of Sherbrook Street, Lincoln, has been charged with violent disorder and assault of an emergency worker.

All six appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, the force added.

Rioters smashed the windows of a Holiday Inn in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, before starting fires on Sunday ( PA Wire )

Total number of arrests: 2

Total number of charges: 8

Tamworth and Stoke-on-Trent

A teenager was arrested by Staffordshire Police after investigating “senseless violence” in Tamworth and Stoke-on-Trent at the weekend.

A 16-year-old boy from Tamworth has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and is in custody.

The force also put out an identification appeal after rioters struck a police dog with a brick and left six officers injured during the violent disorder.

The police dog Vixen suffered a gash above her right eye after a violent attacker threw a brick at her – she is recovering at home after receiving medical treatment, the force said.

Two people have been charged with offences after the unrest in Stoke-on-Trent.

Jarrod Hollinshead, aged 26, of no fixed address, has been charged with using threatening or abusive words and or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Lee Bodman, aged 52, from Stoke-on-Trent, has been charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker and breaching a criminal behaviour order.

Both will appear at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on 22 August.

Staffordshire Police said: “A dedicated team of detectives are reviewing the vast array of footage from the scenes in Tamworth on Sunday and Stoke-on-Trent on Saturday as efforts intensify to bring those responsible to justice.

“More people will be arrested in Staffordshire in the coming days.”

Total number of arrests: TBC

Total number of charges: TBC

Bolton

A man has been jailed, another has received a community order, and four have been charged following the disorder in Bolton on Sunday.

James Nelson, 18, of Victoria Road, Horwich, Bolton, is the first to receive a prison sentence after the unrest in relation to the Southport stabbings. He was jailed for two months after pleading guilty to causing criminal damage at Manchester Magistrates’ Court.

Liam Powell, 28, of Hendon Court, Buckshaw Village, Chorley, received a 12-month community order after he admitted being in possession of cocaine during the disorder in the Greater Manchester town.

Two men and two teenagers were also charged in connection to disorder in Bolton at the weekend.

Lancashire Police said Dominic Stanbridge, 31, of Highland Drive, Buckshaw, has been charged with violent disorder. The second man, James Nelson, 18, of Victoria Road, Horwich, has been charged with criminal damage.

Both will remain in custody ahead of their appearance at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Tuesday, the force added.

The two 16-year-old boys were charged separately, one for violent disorder and the other for possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, police said.

Total number of arrests: TBC

Total number of charges: 8

Liverpool

A man and a teenage boy have been charged with violent disorder after the unrest in Merseyside last week.

Dylan Carey, 26, of Castle Hill Road in Hindley, Greater Manchester will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court charged with violent disorder on St Luke’s Road in Southport last Tuesday.

The 15-year-old boy from Liverpool is charged with violent disorder on Paradise Street in Liverpool city centre on Saturday.

Total number of arrests: TBC

Total number of charges: TBC

Bristol

An additional third man was charged in connection with violent disorder in Bristol city centre on Saturday, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Ashley Harris, 36, of Chipperfield Drive, Kingswood, was charged with violent disorder and will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Two other men, 45 and 39, were charged with Section 4 public order offences on Sunday and will appear in court in September.

Total number of arrests: 17

Total number of charges: 3

Plymouth

Devon and Cornwall Police have put out an appeal for anyone with information as they anticipate further arrests following the disorder in Plymouth on Monday.

Police confirmed six people have been arrested so far.

Assistant chief constable Nikki Leaper told Sky News: “We will deal with any criminal offence robustly, we will not accept violence on our streets. We were there to facilitate a peaceful protest, people in this country absolutely can have peaceful protests, but we will not accept violence and we will deal with it as the police service.”

Disorder on Monday saw six arrests in Plymouth and several officers suffered minor injuries in the violence, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Total number of arrests: 6

Total number of charges: TBC

Birmingham

West Midlands Police arrested a 46-year-old man after TV footage showed a man apparently armed with a weapon at a counter-protest in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, on Monday night.

Police said an assault on a drinker outside Yardley’s Clumsy Swan pub is also being investigated as a violent disorder.

Extensive damage caused to windows at the pub, along with attempts to slash a tyre on a Sky News vehicle, and damage caused to a Skoda car which was forced to drive across a grassed area after being attacked is being investigated.

Total number of arrests: TBC

Total number of charges: TBC

Belfast

Monday’s disorder had paramilitary involvement in Northern Ireland, said the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Assistant chief constable Melanie Jones said she “has no doubt there is a paramilitary element”, describing scenes on Monday of younger adults appearing to be directed by older people.

A man in his fifties is in hospital after attackers stamped on his head in what is believed to be a racially motivated hate crime.

Members of the public attempted to shield him from further attack in the Donegall Road and Oban Street area.

A 15-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour.

The protest and counter-protest involved roughly 40 people in the area of Ormeau Avenue on Monday evening.

Total number of arrests: TBC

Total number of charges: TBC

Violence erupted on Donegall Road in Belfast ( PA Wire )

Darlington

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, assaulting a police officer and possession of a controlled drug, according to Durham Police.

Officers said the violence resulted in “small pockets of serious violence, which saw bricks being thrown at police officers who attended the scene”.

He remains in custody as of Tuesday morning.

Total number of arrests: 1

Total number of charges: TBC

Leeds

A man was charged with intending to stir up racial hatred relating to alleged posts on Facebook, said the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Nick Price, director of legal services, said: “We have authorised West Yorkshire Police to charge Jordan Parlour, 28, with using threatening words or behaviour intending to stir up racial hatred.

“The charge relates to alleged Facebook posts between 1 August and 5 August in connection with the violent public disorder across the UK.

“It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

He appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Total number of arrests: TBC

Total number of charges: TBC

Far-right thugs have taken to the streets, taking their children along to the riots ( Owen Humphreys/PA Wire )

Nottingham

Officers have issued a warning after posts on social media revealed plans for a targeted riot to take place on Wednesday.

Nottinghamshire Police have urged anyone planning to attend in West Bridgford tomorrow not to.

An address for East Midlands Immigration Services has been shared on social media as a potential location for a protest on Wednesday evening, but it has “no links to the business”, Nottinghamshire Police said.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, the force said: “The location has no links to the business advertised on the internet. Officers have visited the address and it is home to an elderly person with vulnerabilities.

“It has no links whatsoever to any immigration business.

“We would strongly advise that those wishing to attend any protest in this location refrain from doing so as this is an elderly person’s home address. Thank you.”

Total number of arrests: TBC

Total number of charges: TBC

Chester

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated harassment with intent to cause fear and violence after a social media post encouraging members of the public to protest outside a hotel, Cheshire Police said.

A force spokesman said officers received reports on Sunday of a post on Snapchat encouraging people to attend a protest outside a Cheshire hotel, which it falsely stated was home to a number of asylum seekers.

The post did not result in disorder, the force said.

The 32-year-old man and 34-year-old woman, from Chester, were arrested on Monday and later released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

Total number of arrests: TBC

Total number of charges: TBC

Weymouth

Dorset Police charged David Fuller, 62, from Yeovil, Somerset, after being drunk and disorderly in a public place following a protest in Weymouth on Sunday.

He is set to attend Weymouth Magistrates’ Court on 22 August.

A 42-year-old man from Yeovil was arrested on suspicion of public order offences and further arrested on suspicion of obstructing or resisting a constable in the execution of their duty and has been released on police bail while police inquiries continue, the force has said.

A 27-year-old man from Weymouth was issued with a conditional caution after being arrested on suspicion of assault.

Total number of arrests: TBC

Total number of charges: TBC