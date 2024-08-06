Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Far-right thugs are planning to target the home of a vulnerable elderly woman after mistaking her house for an immigration lawyer’s office.

The 88-year-old’s family have begged potential rioters to stay away from their “Nana” in West Bridgford, Nottingham, after her address was discovered on a list of 60 immigration centres with a message suggesting they should be the target of demonstrations on Wednesday.

Nottinghamshire Police warned those seeking to attend that the address being circulated on Telegram had no links whatsoever to any immigration businesses.

Police officers with shields push back rioters who threw cans at them in Rotherham ( Getty Images )

The woman’s granddaughter posted on X: “Friends in Nottingham, My dad is a freelance immigration advisor. His business address is registered at my Nana's house in West Bridgford where she lives by herself.

“The far-right fascist groups are now targeting immigration services across the UK.

“They have published my Nana's address as their Nottingham target on Wednesday night at 8pm.”

She added: “My Nana is 88 years old, she suffered a collapsed lung earlier this year and has lost a lot of her mobility.

“I have no words to describe how it feels watching the hate unfold every day back home, let alone worrying about the safety of my family.

“Thank you to the beautiful, kind strangers that have found my dad's number to warn him of the attack.

“If you live nearby, PLEASE AVOID THE AREA. Look after yourselves and look after people of colour who should not be made to feel scared, vulnerable and outcast by these horrific people.”

Violence erupted across England and in Northern Ireland ( PA Wire )

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “We are aware of a potential protest being organised in Nottingham on Wednesday evening. The location has no links to the business advertised on the internet. Officers have visited the address and it is home to an elderly person with vulnerabilities.

“It has no links whatsoever to any immigration business. We would strongly advise that those wishing to attend any protest in this location refrain from doing so as this is an elderly person’s home address. Thank you.”

Police are bracing for a possible eighth night of disorder after rioting has spread across the country in the last week.

Officers are anticipating a busy day on Wednesday as they monitor reports of at least 30 possible gatherings.

Concerns for the safety of immigration law specialists were sparked after a list of solicitors’ firms and advice agencies was shared in chat groups as targets for gatherings in the coming days.

One of the locations listed said they had accepted extra police support with thousands expected to take to the streets.

Approximately 100 charges have been laid relating to the riots, director of public prosecutions Stephen Parkinson said on Tuesday, with more than 400 people arrested.

There were 46 charges on Monday and 18 overnight into Tuesday, it is understood.