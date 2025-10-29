Man charged with murder after Uxbridge triple stabbing

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 22-year-old has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing a dog walker to death on Monday night.

Safi Dawood has been charged with killing 49-year-old Wayne Broadhurst, a local bin man who was walking his dog in Midhurst Gardens, Uxbridge.

Dawood, of Midhurst Gardens, has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of an offensive weapon. He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

open image in gallery Forensic officers in Midhurst Gardens in Uxbridge, west London ( Ben Whitley/PA Wire )

Jaswant Narwal, chief crown prosecutor for CPS London North, said: "Following the shocking triple stabbing which took place in Uxbridge on Monday evening, the Crown Prosecution Service has today announced Safi Dawood, 22, has been charged with the murder of Wayne Broadhurst and the attempted murder of two others.

"Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

"We have worked closely with the Metropolitan Police Service as they carried out their investigation."

Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent Jill Horsfall said on Tuesday: “This was a shocking and senseless act of violence that has left one man dead and two others injured.”

Around 100 locals gathered on Tuesday evening to pay a silent tribute to Mr Broadhurst, who was described as a “very gentle and peaceful” man.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...