Valentine’s Day pub shooting suspect ‘believed dead after falling into Thames’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The man suspected to have shot dead a woman outside a Kent pub on Valentine’s Day is believed to have died after falling into the Thames, police have said.

Lisa Smith, 43, from Slough, was killed in Knockholt near The Three Horseshoes pub just after 7pm on Friday, Kent Police said.

The force believes the man, named as Edvard Stockings or Smith, fell from the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge which crosses the Thames at Dartford 17 miles away.

A car containing a handgun was found abandoned on the bridge and a man was seen on the wrong side of the barrier, but his body has yet to be found.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Higham said: “We have carried out a full and extensive investigation into Lisa’s tragic murder and our inquiries have concluded that the suspect is believed to have died after falling into the River Thames.

open image in gallery She was known to her attacker who is believed to have fallen into the Thames ( Facebook )

“Multiple searches of several areas of the river have since been assisted by the Metropolitan Police, London Fire Brigade and Coastguard, but at this stage we have not recovered a body.

“These searches are ongoing and whilst our investigation will continue, we will be preparing our findings and reports to assist the coroner.

“This murder has led to the senseless loss of a beloved daughter and mother and our thoughts remain with Lisa’s family.”

Stockings, also known by the surname Smith, is said to have called family friend Leslie Thompson less than two hours after the shooting, telling him: "She's dead, I love you. I'll see you on the other side."

open image in gallery A police cordon outside the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt, Sevenoaks (Gareth Fuller/PA) ( PA )

Mr Thompson said he had known the suspect for more than 30 years and the shooting did not make sense, adding: "They were both the life and soul of the party. We really don't know why he has done it. I'm baffled."

The landlady of The Three Horseshoes Michelle Thomas described customers “screaming, shouting and crying” as they realised what had happened.

About 30 people were at the pub for dinner, while 20 more were in the bar as the incident unfolded just after 7pm, she said.

Police have said that the suspect was known to the victim.

There had been no prior contact between the police and the victim or suspect.