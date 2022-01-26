Duke of York ‘demands jury trial’ in civil case brought by Virginia Giuffre
An application to dismiss the case was previously denied by Judge Lewis A Kaplan.
The Duke of York has demanded a trial by jury in the civil sex case brought against him by Virginia Giuffre.
Ms Giuffre, also known as Virginia Roberts alleges Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her in three different locations between 2000 and 2002.
The duke submitted 11 reasons why the case should be dismissed, including that Ms Giuffre’s claims are “barred by the doctrine of consent” and by “her own wrongful conduct”.
In the court document which communicated his reasons for requesting a dismissal of the case, Andrew’s lawyers concluded: “Prince Andrew hereby demands a trial by jury on all causes of action asserted in theComplaint.”
In Ms Giuffre’s allegations, she accuses Andrew of sexually abusing her at the London home of disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell at paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein’s New York mansion and Epstein’s private island, Little St James.
Judge Lewis A Kaplan previously denied the duke’s application to dismiss the case.
