A British peer been charged with a racially aggravated offence after he sent an allegedly “menacing” Facebook post about the woman who took the Government to court over Brexit.

Rhodri Colwyn Philipps, the 50-year-old polo-playing 4th Viscount St Davids, was due to attend court on 4 April after he posted the social media message about Gina Miller last November.

The case has been delayed until 5 May for administrative reasons, but the full charge was released by Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Recommended Gina Miller warns of new court case if MPs not given final Brexit vote

Mr Philipps allegedly threatened Ms Miller last year after she won her case against the Government, which forced UK Prime Minister Theresa May to consult both Houses of Parliament before triggering Article 50.

✕ Gina Miller reveals shocking abuse since launching Article 50 Brexit legal challenge

Mr Phillips of Knightsbridge, who has several titles including Lord Hungerford, Lord de Moleyns, and Lord Strange of Knockin, will remain on bail ahead of his first court appearance.

He has reportedly been bankrupt twice and his £3.6 million mansion in Sussex was repossessed by Barclays Bank in 2011.

Ms Miller has hired her own security team to monitor abuse since she won her battle against the government at the Supreme Court.

The police have handed out eight cease and desist notices over the last six months and told Ms Miller they had seen threats such as that she “should be the next Jo Cox”, the Yorkshire MP who was murdered last June.

Ms Miller said her whole life had changed after the Brexit battle, and that she no longer goes on public transport or leaves the house at the weekend.