Dozens of Wales football fans arrested in Armenia ahead of crunch Euro 2024 qualifier

More than 30 Wales football fans have been arrested in Armenia ahead of Saturday’s European Championship qualifier in Yerevan.

The Football Association of Wales confirmed that 32 supporters had been arrested in the Armenian capital and that the Foreign Office was involved.

Around 1,200 Wales fans made the 2,300-mile journey to Yerevan for the game, which finished 1-1, leaving the country’s chances of reaching the Euro 2024 hanging by a thread.

An FAW statement read: “The FAW are aware of the situation regarding our fans in Yerevan and we are in regular discussions with the travelling police and FSA (Football Supporters’ Association) Cymru.

“FSA Cymru are the fan embassy who have contact with the local authorities as well as South Wales Police, who are here to liaise with local law enforcement.

“The British Foreign and Commonwealth Office are also involved.”

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office added: “We are supporting the families of a number of Welsh Football fans in Armenia and are in contact with the local authorities.”

FSA Cymru’s X – formerly known as Twitter – account Fan Embassy Wales posted before the game: “Lots of tickets touts in streets leading to stadium…be wary of them…the police have stated they no fans will be allowed in wrong ends of stadium.”

Wales will qualify for Euro 2024 should they beat Armenia and Croatia lose to Latvia on Saturday.