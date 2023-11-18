Armenia v Wales LIVE: Team news and line-ups from crucial Euro 2024 qualifier
Victory over Armenia will take Wales one step closer to reaching next summer’s European Championship
Wales have travelled to Yerevan to take on Armenia in their penultimate Euro 2024 qualifier knowing they need to win or else risk losing out on an automatic spot at the tournament to Croatia.
Rob Page’s side are currently second in Group D, sitting in the automatic qualification places with two matches to play but they are level on points with the 2018 World Cup finalists. Having beaten Croatia in Cardiff last month, Wales have a better head-to-head record against them meaning they will qualify for the tournament if they defeat Armenia this afternoon and Turkey on Tuesday evening.
Aaron Ramsey, still out with an injured knee tendon, has travelled with the Welsh squad and his experience of crunch games will be invaluable to the team according to manager Page. The pressure is on Team Cymru who have made a habit of qualifying for recent major tournaments. Should they drop points today, then automatic qualification is out of their hands and they may be forced to rely on a play-off.
What do Wales need to qualify for Euro 2024?
Wales are so close to qualifying for a third straight men’s European Championship but there’s still work to do to get over the line.
Rob Page’s men are currently second in qualifying Group D, with two more fixtures left to play and only the top two teams in each group earn automatic qualification for next summer’s Euros.
Wales face Armenia in Yerevan this afternoon before concluding their campaign by hosting Turkey on Tuesday. That is Turkey’s sole remaining game – they are currently clear at the top of the group on 16 points with qualification certain, and a win or draw will secure their spot as group winners.
Wales are currently level on 10 points with Croatia, each side having played six games. The 2018 World Cup finalists take on struggling Latvia before finishing their group efforts against Armenia.
Regardless of Croatia’s results, though, two wins from two will be enough for Wales to reach Euro 2024. This is due to their superior head-to-head record over Croatia, drawing the away fixture in Split in March and then securing a 2-1 win in Cardiff last month.
If Wales match or better Croatia’s final two results, they will finish ahead of them.
When is Wales vs Armenia and how can I watch it?
When is Wales vs Armenia?
The match takes place tonight, Saturday 18 November, with a kick off time of 2pm GMT, at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Armenia.
How can I watch it?
In the UK the match will be shown live on Viaplay Sports 1 and in the Welsh language on S4C.
Viaplay subscribers can also watch the contest on their website and app, while Channel 4 will show a free live stream in Welsh on their website.
Wales have their backs against the wall to try and secure their qualification for Euro 2024, and need a win over Armenia.
The team recovered from a disappointing start to their campaign, but require victories over Armenia and Turkey to finish in the automatic promotion places.
Wales can take encouragement from their 2-1 win over Croatia last month, but lost to both their upcoming opponents in June.
The similarities are clear between this campaign and Wales’ successful Euro 2020 qualification, when they reached the trophy after a strong finish, holding Croatia to a draw before back-to-back wins over Azerbaijan and Hungary secured their place in the tournament.
Armenia v Wales
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Armenia vs Wales in Euro 2024 qualifying. It’s a huge afternoon for Wales as they can keep qualification in their own hands with victory in Yerevan.
The Welsh know that wins today and on Tuesday against Turkey will send them to Euro 2024 but they suffered a shock 4-2 defeat to Armenia in Cardiff over the summer, so won’t underestimate their opponents.
Stick with us for full live coverage of the game.
