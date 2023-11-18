Aaron Ramsey misses out through injury (Action Images via Reuters)

Wales have travelled to Yerevan to take on Armenia in their penultimate Euro 2024 qualifier knowing they need to win or else risk losing out on an automatic spot at the tournament to Croatia.

Rob Page’s side are currently second in Group D, sitting in the automatic qualification places with two matches to play but they are level on points with the 2018 World Cup finalists. Having beaten Croatia in Cardiff last month, Wales have a better head-to-head record against them meaning they will qualify for the tournament if they defeat Armenia this afternoon and Turkey on Tuesday evening.

Aaron Ramsey, still out with an injured knee tendon, has travelled with the Welsh squad and his experience of crunch games will be invaluable to the team according to manager Page. The pressure is on Team Cymru who have made a habit of qualifying for recent major tournaments. Should they drop points today, then automatic qualification is out of their hands and they may be forced to rely on a play-off.

Follow all the action with our live blog below plus get the latest odds and tips on Armenia vs Wales right here: