Man drove at 122mph after going to Wales for a haircut during lockdown

Robert White has been disqualified from driving after being caught speeding while under the influence of drugs.

Sophie Corcoran
Monday 06 December 2021 21:54
A man has been banned from driving after he clocked up speeds of 122mph (Ben Birchall/PA)
A man has been banned from driving after he clocked up speeds of 122mph (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Archive)

A man drove at speeds of 122mph after going to Wales for a haircut during lockdown.

Robert White, 30, from Taunton was also found to be driving under the influence of drugs when he was caught by police on the M5 in Somerset on March 17 this year.

He has now been disqualified from driving for 32 months and, at Taunton Magistrates’ Court, was fined £120 and ordered to pay £75 in court costs and a £34 victim surcharge, Avon and Somerset Police said.

He was, at the time, given a fixed penalty notice for breach of Covid regulations as the second national lockdown was in place in England.

Pc Owen Davies, of the roads policing unit, said: “White’s driving on that day was reckless in the extreme. Not only was he driving at 122mph in a 70mph zone, but he was also under the influence of drugs at the time.

“If he’d been involved in a collision while driving at that speed, it would have resulted in catastrophic consequences.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in