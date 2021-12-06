Man drove at 122mph after going to Wales for a haircut during lockdown

A man drove at speeds of 122mph after going to Wales for a haircut during lockdown.

Robert White, 30, from Taunton was also found to be driving under the influence of drugs when he was caught by police on the M5 in Somerset on March 17 this year.

He has now been disqualified from driving for 32 months and, at Taunton Magistrates’ Court, was fined £120 and ordered to pay £75 in court costs and a £34 victim surcharge, Avon and Somerset Police said.

He was, at the time, given a fixed penalty notice for breach of Covid regulations as the second national lockdown was in place in England.

Pc Owen Davies, of the roads policing unit, said: “White’s driving on that day was reckless in the extreme. Not only was he driving at 122mph in a 70mph zone, but he was also under the influence of drugs at the time.

“If he’d been involved in a collision while driving at that speed, it would have resulted in catastrophic consequences.”