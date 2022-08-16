Walthamstow shooting: First picture of man, 25, killed outside ‘baby’s first birthday party’
Residents have express fears living in the area
A 25-year-old man gunned down in a “targeted shooting” at a party has been named by police.
Kacey Boothe was shot in Walthamstow, east London shortly before 9.30pm on Saturday in front of horrified partygoers.
Police believe people at the event, reported to be a baby’s one-year-old birthday party in a community centre, may have seen what happened and have urged witnesses to come forward.
Replying to Walthamstow MP Stella Creasy announcing the news on Twitter, a distressed resident wrote: “I think it's important to mention that this was at a birthday party for a one-year-old child.”
The resident added: “I'm considering moving out of this unsafe neighborhood where children are being caught in the cross fire at a birthday party.”
A spokesman for St Peter’s-in-the-Forest Church, owners of the party venue, said they were shocked and saddened by the shooting.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected and with the police as they continue with their investigations.”
Detective Chief Inspector Laurence Smith said: “While we have not yet made any arrests, we are working tirelessly to identify the person or persons responsible for this senseless act of violence.
“We know that there were a number of people in the area at the time of the attack, including people who were attending a party at the community centre nearby.
“It is vital that anyone with information comes forward and speaks to us. What may seem like an insignificant detail could be the key that unlocks this case.
“I understand that after such a serious incident, the prospect of talking to the police can be daunting. I want to reassure anyone who is having doubts that we understand the courage it takes and we are here to provide every support we can to those willing to help.
“If people do not want to talk to us directly, there is also the option of contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. They’re a separate organisation, they don’t ask for names and they can’t trace calls or IP addresses. Information provided to them is completely anonymous.”
Ms Creasey joined police in calling people to come forward with information. She said: “Walthamstow I have a sad duty to report another fatal shooting in our community at Forest Rise - details here. If you know anything about this incident please do come forward.”
The incident comes as a 21-year-old man is suffering life-changing injuries after a triple shooting in Brent on Monday evening which also saw a teenager and a man in his 20s hurt.
An investigation has been launched into the incident after police received the reports of a shooting on Dog Lane, Brent just after 7pm on Monday.
The Metropolitan Police said no arrests have yet been made in this early stage of the investigation, adding that the suspect(s) had fled the scene before first responders arrived.
