An 84-year-old man who was viciously attacked by two XL bully dogs has died over a month after he was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Police were forced to shoot the dogs 19 times in Warrington, Cheshire, after they escaped an owner’s house and attacked the pensioner while he was walking home.

A 30-year-old man has been charged for owning a dangerously out of control animal that caused seriously injury, and possession of an illegal dog.

Since February last year, it has been a criminal offence to own an XL bully dog in England and Wales without an exemption certificate.

It was introduced under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 after 16 deaths by dog bites in 2023 - more than double the six fatalities in 2022.

Former prime minister Rishi Sunak declared the XL Bully dog a danger to communities, placing it on the list of prohibited breeds that include the Pit bull terrier, Japanese Tosa Dogo Argentino and Fila Braziliero.

Accorded to Defra, around 60,000 certificates were issued before 1 February, while compensation was paid out to owners for euthanasia in 326 cases.

More than 800 XL bully dogs were also put down by police forces, according to the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC).

Detective Inspector Simon Mills, of Cheshire Police, said: “This was a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the family of the victim at this difficult time.

“The victim has fought so hard since the attack but sadly his injuries were too much, and despite the best efforts of the specialist medical teams who have supported him since the attack, he has now passed away.

“To endure such pain and anguish at the hands of an animal is unimaginable, and I cannot begin to comprehend the distress that his family are currently suffering following such an horrific incident.

“Nobody should have to go through what they have experienced, and our specialist officers are providing them with the support they need at this truly awful time."