For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police officers’ failure to catch Wayne Couzens for flashing women before he murdered Sarah Everard made him feel “invincible”, a judge has said.

Mrs Justice May handed the former Metropolitan Police officer a new 19-month sentence for three incidents of indecent exposure in the months leading up to the kidnapping.

Delivering her sentence at the Old Bailey, the judge said Couzens “could easily have been traced” after McDonald’s staff gave police his car registration and credit card details on 28 February 2021.

“Nothing was done at the time and Sarah Everard was taken three days later,” Mrs Justice May said.

“The fact that no police came to find him or his black car, to question him about these incidents, can only have served to confirm and strengthen in the defendant's mind a dangerous belief in his invincibility, in his power sexually to dominate and abuse women without being stopped.”

Couzens attempted to get the flashing charges against him thrown out, launching a failed “abuse of process” case arguing that he could not receive a fair trial.

But last month the 50-year-old admitted two incidents of indecent exposure at the McDonald’s, as well as a previous incident in Kent in November 2020, while three other alleged incidents were left to lie on file by the prosecution.

Delivering an emotional statement to the sentencing hearing on Monday, as Couzens watched via a video link from prison, one of his victims said: “If he had been held accountable when we had reported the crime, we could have saved Sarah.” She said that after McDonald’s staff reported Couzens to the police three days before the kidnapping, she was not contacted or asked for a statement.

A female cyclist who was targeted by Couzens months before said that when she reported his crime to police, it was not “taken as seriously as I felt that it should have been”.

“The horror of what happened will remain with me for the rest of my life,” the woman added.

Another victim, who also worked at the McDonald’s, described feeling sick after seeing he had murdered Ms Everard and felt “survivor’s guilt”, adding: “It could have been me.”

Mrs Justice May said Couzens’ “selfish, sexually aggressive acts” had damaged his victims’ sentence of freedom and security.

“All offences are very seriously aggravated by the fact that the defendant was a serving police officer at the time, being a constable in the Metropolitan Police and a member of the Diplomatic Protection Group,” she added. “On the day he exposed himself to victim A A the defendant was actually on duty, working from home.”

The judge sentenced Couzens to 19 months’ imprisonment for targeting a female cyclist in Kent in November 2020, and six months for each of the incidents he admitted at the McDonald’s the following February.

She said that Couzens’ new sentence “will not affect” the whole life term he is already serving for the kidnap, rape and murder of Ms Everard.