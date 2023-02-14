For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Metropolitan Police officer who failed to catch Wayne Couzens for flashing female McDonald’s staff weeks before he murdered Sarah Everard faces the sack.

Couzens has admitted exposing himself at a drive-thru in Kent on 14 February and 27 February 2021, where workers were left “shaken, upset and angry” by his repeat offences.

He had been caught on CCTV driving to the restaurant using his own car, which was registered in his name, and used his own credit card to purchase food.

The incidents were reported to the Metropolitan Police, but Couzens was not arrested and just days later, he kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard.

A Kent Police officer who identified Couzens as a suspect following a previous flashing incident in 2015, but failed to discover that he was a Metropolitan Police officer or interview him, also faces action.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the Metropolitan Police constable who handled the 2021 case “will face allegations they breached police standards … for alleged failings over the way inquiries were progressed”.

“The constable is also accused of breaching the standards relating to honesty and integrity over parts of an account provided to IOPC investigators in respect of the alleged failings,” a statement added.

“We concluded that the constable has a case to answer for gross misconduct and it will be for the MPS to organise the misconduct hearing, at which a panel led by an independent and legally qualified chair will decide whether the allegations are proven.”

The IOPC said it looked at whether inquiries were properly carried out, and if the available CCTV, vehicle checks and other evidence was correctly dealt with.

The watchdog found that the investigating officer did not visit the McDonald’s until 3 March 2021 - the day after Couzens abducted Ms Everard.

A Kent Police officer will face a misconduct hearing over their handling of separate flashing allegations against Couzens in 2015.

The force received a report that a man driving a car indecently exposed himself to a pedestrian in Dover in June that year but while the vehicle was identified as belonging to Couzens, Kent Police did not identify that he was a police officer and he was not interviewed.

“A sergeant has a case to answer for misconduct for alleged failures in following all reasonable lines of enquiry before the case was closed,” an IOPC spokesperson said.

“Kent Police will organise a misconduct meeting at which the officer will face allegations amounting to a breach of the police professional standards for duties and responsibilities.”