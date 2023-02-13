Wayne Couzens admits indecent exposure weeks before he murdered Sarah Everard

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wayne Couzens has pleaded guilty to committing indecent exposure in the months leading up to the murder of Sarah Everard.

The former Metropolitan Police constable, who was serving as an armed officer at the time, admitted exposing his genitals in three incidents in November 2020 and February 2021.

The first targeted a female cyclist in a woodland near Deal, Kent, while the second two offences took place at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Swanley.

Weeks later, Couzens abducted, raped and murdered Ms Everard as she walked home in London.

The 50-year-old entered the pleas at the Old Bailey by video link from HMP Frankland jail, where he is serving a whole-life sentence

The Crown Prosecution Service said it would not proceed with other counts of alleged flashing by Couzens because it was not “in the public interest”, meaning he will not go to trial.

He will be sentenced on 6 March, when the court will hear details of his offences and impact statements from victims.

A ruling made by Mrs Justice May in November, following a failed “abuse of process” application by Couzens’ defence team, said that in the November 2020 incident he stepped out of woodland near Deal in Kent and exposed himself to a female cyclist.

Couzens was naked at the time and masturbating, leaving the woman “scared and shaken” as she cycled away “as fast as she was able”, the ruling said.

Two months later, Couzens targeted a McDonald’s at Swanley service station, exposing himself there on 14 February and 27 February 2021.

Mrs Justice May said female staff working at the drive-thru window “reported a man in [a black Seat] with exposed genitals” who appeared sexually aroused.

“They reported that the man looked straight at them whilst sitting in the car, exposing himself to them in this way,” the ruling said. “The female staff were shaken, upset and angry.”

Wayne Couzens entered his pleas on a video link from HMP Frankland (Elizabeth Cook/PA) (PA Wire)

Couzens worked in the same Metropolitan Police unit as serial rapist David Carrick, who received multiple life sentences for years of horrific crimes against women last week.

Scotland Yard said the men worked in different parts of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command and there was “nothing to suggest they knew each other”.

Checks of internal records indicated that the pair were never posted together.

In Septemer, two other police officers were convicted over racist, misogynist, sexist, homophobic, Islamophobia and ableist messages shared in a WhatsApp group containing Couzens.

A court heard heard that chats, from 2019, included posts discussing rape, domestic abuse and violence against women - but messages by Couzens were not made public in the case because of his upcoming flashing trial.