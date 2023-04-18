Jealous husband and son murdered ex’s new partner in brutal attack heard on 999 call

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A father and his son who acted “in jealous rage, like a pack of animals” have been jailed for the murder of his wife’s new partner.

Wayne Peckham, 48, and 23-year-old Riley Peckham attacked 39-year-old Matthew Rodwell with repeated punches, kicks and stamps, Norfolk Police said.

Both men were handed life sentences at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, with Wayne Peckham to serve a minimum of 24 years before he can be considered for release, the force said.

Riley Peckham must serve at least 18 years before he can be considered for parole, Norfolk Police added.

Mr Rodwell was in a relationship with Wayne Peckham’s wife, Kerry Peckham, who is Riley Peckham’s mother.

The two men went to her home in Bulrush Close in Downham Market, Norfolk, on January 23 last year and forced their way in, having moved CCTV cameras.

Mr Rodwell hid upstairs and made a 999 call to police, with Riley Peckham heard in the background shouting “You are going to die”.

Mr Rodwell was in a relationship with Wayne Peckham’s wife, Kerry Peckham, who is Riley Peckham’s mother ( )

Riley Peckham and Mr Rodwell fought upstairs, while Mrs Peckham tried to restrain Wayne Peckham downstairs.

But Mr Rodwell ended up at the bottom of the stairs, where the attack continued, and police arrived to find him seriously injured.

He died at the scene, with Wayne Peckham arrested immediately and Riley Peckham apprehended two hours later at a relative’s address, having fled the scene in handcuffs.

Detectives established that Mr Rodwell had been threatened several times by Wayne and Riley Peckham during his relationship with Mrs Peckham.

Both men, of Manby Close, Hilgay, denied murder but were both found guilty following an earlier trial at Norwich Crown Court, Norfolk Police said.

Senior investigating officer Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Chris Burgess, from the Major Investigation Team, said: “Wayne and Riley acted in jealous rage, like a pack of animals, and the sentences passed today mean they can longer be a danger to anyone else.

“As ever, our thoughts remain with Matthew’s family and friends, and we will continue to support them for as long as they need.”

Wayne Peckham was also convicted of two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm over an earlier assault against another man which happened in Downham Market in December 2021.

Riley Peckham was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to that same incident.

Wayne Peckham was also convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Mrs Peckham on January 23 last year.