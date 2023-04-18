Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

In just over two weeks voters will head to the polls to cast their ballots in local elections taking place across England.

At previous elections, people could simply vote by showing up to a polling station and telling an official their address.

But the government has introduced a new law meaning Britons must show photo ID before being allowed to vote on 4 May.

Ministers say the changes will prevent voter fraud. But critics say the law will prevent people from voting, particularly the poor and vulnerable.

Voter fraud is rare in the UK. Official figures showed there were 193 alleged cases of electoral fraud last year - just one of which resulted in a conviction.

What ID do I need to vote?

The new rules will apply to future general elections, recall petitions, byelections and police and crime commissioner elections.

The Electoral Commission says there are a number of acceptable forms of photo ID people can use to vote.

These include:

Passports

Driving licences

Older or disabled person’s bus pass

Osyter 60+ cards

You can still use your photo ID if it’s out of date, as long as it looks like you. The name on your ID should be the same name you used to register to vote.

You can view a full list of acceptable ID here.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

What if I don’t have photo ID?

People who don’t have a photo ID can apply for something called a Voter Authority Certificate (VCA).

To qualify for this you will need to provide your name, address, date of birth and National Insurance number.

You can find your NI number on payslips and official letters about pensions or benefits.

You can apply for VAC online or by filling out a paper application and posting it to your local council.

You can also contact your local council to request a form or download one from the EC’s website.

To get a VCA in time for the local election next month you must apply by 5pm on Tuesday 25 April.

You must be registered to vote to be eligible for a VCA.

How do I register to vote?

It takes just five minutes to register to vote and you can do so by visiting the EC’s website. The deadline to register before May’s local elections has already passed.

You can also register by filling out a paper form, also available on the EC’s website.

You don’t need to register to vote before every election but you should update your details if you move house or change your name for any reason.