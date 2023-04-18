Council releases rap video urging voters to check ID ahead of local elections

A council boss has released a rap encouraging people to bring voter ID when they vote at a polling station in upcoming elections.

From 4 May 2023, voters in England must show photo ID to vote in local elections, police and crime commissioner elections, UK parliamentary by-elections, and recall petitions.

Trevor Holden, chief executive of Broadland and South Norfolk councils, raps under the name T-Dawg to remind voters to check they have the appropriate identification. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.