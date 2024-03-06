For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of poisoning after the death of a man in a village.

Officers were called by the ambulance service to reports that two men in their 50s were seriously unwell at a property in Weeting, Norfolk Police said.

Emergency services attended the address in Hereward Way, following the call at 10.30pm on Sunday, and one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene.

Norfolk Police said the death is currently being treated as unexplained and that a Home Office post-mortem examination will take place in the coming days.

The second man was taken to West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, for treatment and has since been discharged, the force said.

Norfolk Police said further inquiries led officers to arrest two men on Tuesday on suspicion of poisoning.

“A man in his 40s was arrested in Thetford and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning,” a force spokesman said.

“Both men have been released on bail pending further investigations.”