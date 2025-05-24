For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A woman was left fighting for her life after using a so-called “weight loss jab” sourced from a salon with police making three arrests.

The woman suffered internal injuries earlier after using an injection earlier this month. She has since been discharged. Two other people also become unwell.

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation into the supply of the injections as they arrested three women from the Selby area.

Two women in their thirties were arrested on suspicion of causing or administering a poison or noxious thing. The duo have been released on police bail. A third, aged in her fifties, was arrested on suspicion of selling or supplying a prescription only medicine. She has been released while under investigation.

Medical professionals in North Yorkshire and the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) issued a warning against using weight loss medicines bought from private clinics or online.

They warned that buying products from unregulated suppliers “significantly increases the risk of getting a product which is either falsified or not licensed for use in the UK and can pose a direct danger to health”.

NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) Chief Pharmacy Officer, Laura Angus, said: “There has been a lot of attention in the media and on social media about these so-called ‘skinny jabs’, but as with any medicines bought outside of legitimate supply chains, the contents may not match the ingredients on the label.

“If you use such products you could be putting your health at serious risk.

“If you are thinking of buying a weight-loss medicine, please talk to a healthcare professional first. The only way to guarantee you receive a genuine weight-loss medicine is to obtain it from a legitimate pharmacy – including those trading online – using a prescription issued by a healthcare professional.”

open image in gallery Experts said more research is needed (Alamy/PA)

Ms Angus advised patients to check the legitimacy of the pharmacy and ensure it is regulated with the GPhC via the pharmacy regulation website.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for health and adult services, Cllr Michael Harrison. added: “We would encourage people to pursue their health goals in a safe way.

“You can access lots of free tools to support you to make healthy changes, including getting active and losing weight, on the NHS Better Health website.

“The Active North Yorkshire ‘Healthy You’ programme can support you to help you meet your lifestyle goals, which might be to be more active, eat better, or manage your weight.”

The NHS has made a number of clinically tested anti-obesity medicines available on prescription to certain patients through specialist weight management services. Drugs such as Liraglutide (sometimes called Saxenda), semaglutide (brands names include Wegovy and Ozempic) and tirzepatide (brand name Mounjaro) are among those in use on the NHS.

Andy Morling, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency’s Deputy Director of Criminal Enforcement said: “Weight loss medicines are powerful medications and should only be used under the supervision of a qualified healthcare professional.

“Public safety is our top priority, and our Criminal Enforcement Unit works tirelessly with partners to prevent, detect and investigate illegal activity involving medicines and medical devices.

“Buying so-called weight loss medicines from illegal suppliers significantly increases the risk of receiving products that are either falsified or not licensed for use in the UK. Products purchased in this way will not meet the MHRA’s strict quality and safety standards, and taking such medicines may put one’s health at risk.”

There is a Yellow Card scheme available for those who experience an advserse reaction to medicine and worry about the safety, efficacy or legitimacy. People who suspect they are experiencing an adverse reaction to a weight loss injection were advised my the professionals to seek appropriate medical attention.