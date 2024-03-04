Man charged with murder of ‘one-in-a-million’ mother found dead at home

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been charged with the murder of a “one in a million” grandmother after she was killed at a home in Worcester.

Wendy Francis, 61, was found dead by police at her home in Haresfield Close at around 8.30pm on Saturday.

Her daughter, named locally as Stacey, 38, was also taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Her condition is now stable, and she continues to receive medical treatment, police said.

Damian Homer, 50, of Haresfield Close in Worcester, has now been charged with murder and attempted murder and will appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Although she is yet to be formally identified, Ms Francis’ family said through West Mercia Police: “Wendy will be hugely missed; she was one in a million and much-loved.”

Tributes flooded in to the popular grandmother who reportedly worked in a farm shop on the outskirts of Worcester.

A relative said: “Sad news to wake up to. Such a loving caring person that would do anything for everyone. A relative of mine also that will be sadly missed. Shocked.”

“She brightened our days every time she popped around to see us, with her lovely smile and she always made us giggle so much when she was working next door.

“Rest in peace Wendy you will never be forgotten and we are wishing your daughter Stacey a speedy recovery We are sending all our love and thoughts to your wonderful family.”

A former co-worker posted on Facebook: “Wendy was such a loving, caring and generous person. I worked with her at Gwillams farm shop and we used to have such a laugh. Rest in peace beautiful.”

Another neighbour in his 70s, who asked not to be named, told The Sun: “We’ve been here for 25 years and never had any bother, it’s a lovely quiet street. We’re shocked, we wouldn’t have expected it.”

Witnesses said they saw someone being treated on the ground of the quiet residential street.

Detective Chief Inspector Leighton Harding of the Major Investigation Unit said: “I understand that incidents of this nature can be alarming, but I would like to reassure the local community that this was an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who has sadly lost her life.”