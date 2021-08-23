A man and woman who were stabbed to death less than half a mile from each other in central London have been named by police.

Sharon Pickles, aged 49, and Clinton Ashmore, 59, were both killed by knife wounds to the neck in Westminster on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Ms Pickles was found at an address in Ashbridge Street at 9:30pm that evening and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later that night, officers also responded to a stabbing in Jerome Crescent. There, Mr Ashmore was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The pair died “as a result of an incised wound to the neck,” according to a special post mortem examination, Met Police have said.

Both the victims’ next of kin have been informed and no arrests have been made. The force said it was keeping an “open mind” regarding the motive.

However, last week, officers said they were searching for Lee Peacock, 49, who is thought to have known both the victims.

Members of the public should not approach Mr Peacock, detectives warned, asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward.

Police are trying to trace suspect Lee Peacock (The Metropolitan Police)

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Firstly my thoughts are with the families of Sharon and Clinton. This is a shocking crime and we will not rest until we bring the person or persons responsible to justice.

“Key to that is finding Lee Peacock. We believe he knew both victims and urgently need to locate him to talk to him about their murders.

“We have a team of detectives working around the clock to find him, but so far they have been unable to locate him.

“I would urge anybody who knows his whereabouts to contact police immediately by calling 999.

“If seen, we would urge the public not to approach him, but to contact police as soon as possible.”