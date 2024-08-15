Father who poured can of cider over police officer at Weymouth protest jailed

Support truly

A father-of-one who poured a can of cider over a police officer during a protest in Weymouth has been jailed for 21 months.

Kevin Searle had been fishing during the day and had drunk six cans of cider before hearing the noises of the protest while walking home, and decided to join in, Bournemouth Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Matthew Mortimer told the court on Thursday that the 40-year-old had “got caught up in the moment” after meeting people at the protest that he had not seen in a while.

“He described the atmosphere as being hyped up, almost like being at a football match,” Mr Mortimer added.

About 400 anti-immigration protesters gathered on the Esplanade on 4 August, along with about 200 Stand Up to Racism demonstrators.

He said Searle was part of the anti-immigration group, which was faced by a counter-demonstration and police had formed a cordon to keep the groups apart.

Mr Mortimer said: “The defendant was an attendee of the protest and was amongst two other males who were aggressively pushing and shoving the police officers present. It appeared that they were intent on breaking through the cordon.”

He described how the officers had to draw their batons and were forced to push the protesters back.

He continued: “Whilst the defendant was attempting to push through the cordon, he was heard to hurl verbal abuse.

“The defendant had a can of cider in his hand and as the crowd surged forwards he was seen to pour the contents over (a police officer).”

During his police interview, Searle said that he did not know why he had joined the protest and said he was not a “violent or racist” person.

Searle, of Weymouth, had pleaded guilty to violent disorder and assault by beating of an emergency worker during the demonstration on August 4.

The court heard that Searle had previously appeared in court 32 times for 52 offences including three offences against the person and six offences of public disorder and the current offences were in breach of a community order.

One offence in 2013 was of racially aggravated threatening behaviour, the court was told.

Richard Martin, defending, said that Searle had battled with alcohol addiction and was remorseful for his actions at the protest.

He added: “He bitterly regrets having anything to do with it.”

Sentencing Searle, Judge William Mousley KC told him: “You were at the front of the group for much of the time, one of those leading the disorder, gesturing in an aggressive manner, you pushed and shoved at police and you threw a can of drink towards them.”