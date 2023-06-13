Everything we know about the Nottingham major incident that left three people dead

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Three people have been found dead in Nottingham in what police described as a “horrific and tragic incident”.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two bodies were discovered in a city centre street in the early hours of Tuesday. A third man was found dead in another location, Nottinghamshire Police said.

A further three people are in hospital after someone tried to run them over in a van, in what police believe was a connected incident.

A police cordon surrounds a white van with a shattered windscreen, after a 'major incident' in Nottingham (AFP/Images)

Below we look at everything we know about the tragic incident so far.

Have you been affected by this story? If so email tara.cobham@independent.co.uk

What do we know about what happened?

Police were called to Ilkeston Road in Nottingham city centre just after 4am on Tuesday where two people were found dead in the street.

Officers were then called to another incident in Milton Street where a van had attempted to run over three people. They are currently being treated in hospital. A man has also been found dead in Magdala Road.

Unverified footage showed a suspect being arrested outside a convenience store in Bentinck Road, although police would not say whether this was linked to the investigation.

The force has not yet commented on whether the attacks are being treated as terrorism.

Police forensics officers on Ilkeston Road after three people were killed in Nottingham city centre (PA)

What have witnesses said?

Lynn Haggitt told Channel 4 News she saw a van hitting two people at around 5.30am.

“I saw a van pull up at the side of me,” she said. She said the vehicle then drove up to “the corner of the street and went into two people”.

“The lady ended up on the kerb, and then he backed up the white van and he went… speeded up Parliament Street with the police cars following him,” Ms Haggitt added.

The man who was hit suffered a head injury but got to his feet, while the woman was sitting on the kerb, she told the broadcaster.

Local resident Glen Gretton said he was woken up at around 5am on Tuesday morning by the sounds of a series of police cars passing his home.

The 46-year-old delivery driver, who lives in a flat in Mansfield Road in Sherwood, said: “I heard a police car go past. It was driving extremely quickly, followed by another one, another one.

“They just kept coming so I knew something quite major … was happening somewhere around the city centre.”

Armed police on the scene as investigations into what happened continue (PA)

Is Nottingham city centre closed?

Road closures in place on Tuesday morning covered a wide area of the city centre, including Ilkeston Road, Milton Street, Maples Street and Woodborough Road, from the junction with Magdala Road into the city, Magdala Road and Maid Marian Way at the junction of Parliament Street.

The tram network was also disrupted with all services suspended on the Nottingham Express Transit (NET) as the police investigation continued.

Both Nottingham Fire and Rescue and East Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed they were also dealing with the aftermath of the attacks.

View more

What have the police said?

In a statement, Nottinghamshire Police said: “A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were killed in the city.

“Police were called to Ilkeston Road just after 4am where two people were found dead in the street.

“Officers were then called to another incident in Milton Street where a van had attempted to run over three people. They are currently being treated in hospital.

“A man has also been found dead in Magdala Road. Police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody.”

Chief Constable Kate Meynell added: “This is a horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people.

“We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody.

“This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened.

“We ask the public to be patient while inquiries continue. At this time, a number of roads in the city will remain closed as this investigation progresses.”

Cordons have closed off sections of Nottingham city centre (Reuters)

What has political reaction been?

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak thanked the emergency services for their response to the “shocking incident”, adding: “My thoughts are with those injured, and the family and loved ones of those who have lost their lives.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman also expressed her shock at the deaths, and said she is receiving regular updates from Nottinghamshire Police.