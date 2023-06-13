Nottingham University student killed in knife and van attack named

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

One of the university students killed in the Nottingham knife and van attack has been named and pictured.

University of Nottingham student Barnaby Webber was one of two teenagers killed in the attacks at roughly 4am on Monday.

Webber, who was known as a talented sportsman, was walking home from a night out with a friend in the early hours of June 13.

The student was one of two 19-year-olds who were killed in the deadly attacks, along with a man in his 50s, with the latter two yet to be identified.

Police forensics officers on Ilkeston Road, Nottingham (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

The early morning attacks have also left a man in critical condition in hospital, while two other victims suffered minor injuries.

Webber’s grandfather, Phil Robson, said the student’s parents are “in bits” following the horrific attacks.

“It’s tragic. We can’t say anything at the moment. Everyone knows the family locally”, he told The Sun.

“The family liaison officers are coming down from Nottingham and we’re expecting them any minute.

“We are still unsure what has gone on at the moment. Barnaby’s parents are in bits.”

Webber’s local cricket club, Bishops Hull Cricket Club in Taunton, posted a statement on Facebook following the tragic news.

They wrote: “Today we learnt of the death of our dear friend and team mate, Barnaby Webber.“Barney was attacked at the early hours of this morning walking home with a friend after a night out on 13/06/2023 and had lost his life.

“’Webbs’ joined the club back in 2021 and has since then been a key part of our club and made such an impact in such a short space of time. Playing more than 30 games for the club, scoring 622 runs, and taking 29 wickets, his memory will live on.

“As a club we would like to invite family, friends, club members and members of the village and public who wish to pay their respects and lay some flowers at the club. TA1 5EB”.

Officers were initially called to Ilkeston Road in Nottingham at around 4am this morning, where they found two 19-year-olds dead.

During a press conference, Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Kate Meynell told the media that a man in his 50s was then stabbed to death on Magdala Road, before his van was said to have been stolen and used an hour later, on Milton Road, where it allegedly tried to run over three people.

Two 19-year-olds and man in his 50s were killed (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

In a statement delivered outside a police station in the city, she said: “Police were called to Ilkeston Road just after 4am after a member of the public reported that two people aged 19 had been stabbed and were unresponsive.

“We had a further call to another incident in Milton Street, where the driver of a stolen van had attempted to run over three people. As a result, one man is in hospital in a critical condition while two others are believed to have suffered minor injuries.

“The van was then stopped on Maple Street, where a man was tasered and detained by police officers on suspicion of murder. A man in his 50s was also found dead from knife injuries in Magdala Road by a member of the public.

“At the moment, we believe that the suspect has stolen this man’s vehicle and driven it to Milton Street, where he is then driven at members of the public.”

Armed police raided a property on Ilkeston Road earlier today, around lunch time on June 13, following the incident.

Families of the victims have been informed and are receiving specialist support from the force.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder following the attacks, with police saying they are keeping an open mind around the motive of the attacks, which have sent shockwaves through the nation.

(PA)

Detectives say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Large areas of Nottingham city centre were closed following the attacks, which also saw travel links halted while investigations continued.

The University of Nottingham confirmed that the two 19-year-old victims were both students at the university.

It said in a statement released this afternoon: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the sudden and unexpected death of two of our students following a major incident in Nottingham city centre overnight.

“We are shocked and devastated by the news and our thoughts are with those affected, their families and friends. We know this is likely to cause distress for staff and students in our community.

“Support is available through our support and wellbeing services for any of our community who may need it.”

The two 19-year-olds were both first year undergraduate students, known to each other, and lived in the same halls of residence.

They were stabbed to death just a short distance from their residence in Lenton, Nottingham.