Boy, 2, killed after car hits multiple pedestrians in Kent
A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving
A two-year-old boy has died after a crash involving a vehicle and several pedestrians in Kent.
The incident happened in the coastal town of Whitstable on Saturday at 8.24pm.
Kent Police said it responded to a report of crash involving a car and multiple pedestrians at the junction of Harbour Street and Cromwell Road.
The force said the boy sadly died at the scene, while a man suffered serious injuries and needed hospital treatment.
A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He remains in custody whilst enquiries continue.
A spokesperson for Kent Police issued an appeal for anyone who saw or had CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.
They also said anyone on a bus who saw the incident and has not yet spoken to officers should contact the force.
The spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called to the junction of Harbour Street and Cromwell Road, at 8.24pm on Saturday 16 August 2025 following a report of an incident involving a car and multiple pedestrians.
“A man suffered serious injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment. A two-year-old child was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.”
In a social media post, Canterbury City Council said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this heartbreaking news.”
The boy’s death comes on a weekend of two other child tragedies.
In Yorkshire, a body was discovered in a search for a 12-year-old last seen in a river, while in Cornwall, a 11-year-old girl died after getting into trouble in water.
Anyone with information or footage should call 01622 798538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk, quoting the reference BN/AL/058/25.