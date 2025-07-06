Parents of two girls killed in Wimbledon school crash ‘still waiting for answers’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The grieving parents of two girls who were killed in a crash at a school in Wimbledon have said they are “still waiting for answers” two years on.

Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau, both aged eight, died after being hit by a four-by-four that crashed into the Study Prep school in Wimbledon on 6 July 2023.

The incident happened while the two girls were celebrating with their classmates and parents at an end-of-term tea party.

At a remembrance event on Sunday marking two years since the tragedy, Nuria's mother Smera Chohan said they remain “committed” to finding answers for their daughters.

"We have had to fight very hard - harder than any victim should ever have had to - but we remain committed to uncovering the truth about what happened,” she said, according to the BBC.

open image in gallery The incident happened while the two girls were celebrating with their classmates and parents at an end-of-term tea party. ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

"We still await answers for what happened on that fateful day... and with all your support, we will continue our fight until we have the answers we deserve."

She added: "Nothing is going to make our lives the same again... we were parents. I sometimes don't know if I'm a mother, I need to know why I'm not a mother and Nuria deserved a thorough investigation."

Last summer, prosecutors said the driver of the car, Claire Freemantle, had suffered an epileptic seizure behind the wheel and would not face criminal charges.

It was found she had never had an epileptic seizure before and was in good health before the crash.

open image in gallery Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau were killed in the crash (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Archive )

In a statement to the PA news agency at the time, she expressed her “deepest sorrow” and said she had “no recollection of what took place” after losing consciousness.

She was rearrested in January after an internal review was launched last year prompted by “concerns” raised by the families of the two girls, who said they remained “unconvinced” that the investigation was conducted thoroughly.

But at the event on Sunday, which was attended by hundreds of people from the local community, Mr Lau echoed Ms Chohan plea for answers and told the BBC: "We are still waiting, we want a version of events that adds up."

Helen Lowe, who was then the school's headteacher, said: "There are still no answers to what happened on that day, and in that two-year period, there have been a number of events which involved awful tragedy for children.

"But the people who perpetrated those events have had to be answerable, and we don't have that, which makes it - for the parents and for us - impossible to move on."