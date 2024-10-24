Mother describes ‘living in hell’ after daughter, 8, killed in Wimbledon school crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A mother says she is “living in hell” after her eight-year-old daughter was killed in the Wimbledon school crash – as police announced they are reopening the investigation into the tragedy.

Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau, both 8, died and several more were injured after the 4x4 ploughed through a fence and hit a building at the Study Prep school in Wimbledon, south-west London, on a celebration of the final day of the summer term last year.

Their families criticised the police investigation and said they remained “unconvinced” it was conducted thoroughly after it was announced in June that the driver had suffered an epileptic seizure behind the wheel during the 6 July incident and would not face criminal charges.

An internal review was launched after the concerns were raised, and the Metropolitan Police announced on Thursday that the investigation will now be reopened and examine a number of lines of inquiry.

The girls’ families have welcomed the announcement.

Jessie Deng, Selena’s mother, told the BBC: “I really welcome that the investigation opened, and it has been kind of like living in hell for the last 15 months.”

Growing emotional, she said she misses her daughter every day, adding: “Because we sent her to school, but she never come back. It’s just like the day that turned our world upside down.”

Franky Lau, Selena’s father, told the broadcaster: “We think it’s the right thing for them [the police] to do.

“I think all we wanted was a thorough, open, transparent investigation and we were not convinced that the initial investigation was that, and the police themselves seems to have admitted that that is also not the case.”

In June, the driver, Claire Freemantle, expressed her “deepest sorrow” and said she had “no recollection of what took place” after losing consciousness.

In the statement issued on Thursday, the Met said: “The review has identified a number of lines of inquiry that require further examination and, as such, the investigation will now be reopened.

“The families have been updated with this development and we will continue to meet with them to provide updates on the investigation as it progresses.

“We know this has been and remains a really difficult time for them.

“We believe this further investigative work will address all questions raised by the families affected.

“This further investigation will be undertaken by an accredited senior investigating officer and team with experience in homicide investigations.”