The mother of an eight-year-old girl who was killed when a driver crashed into a school in Wimbledon has spoken of her daughter’s final moments.

Eight-year-old Nuria Sajjad was killed when a Land Rover crashed through a fence into a crowd of children and adults, who were enjoying a tea party at The Study Prep school in July last year.

Her mother Smera, who was also seriously injured in the crash, appeared on ITV's This Morning on Thursday (21 March), and paid tribute to her daughter on the day after what would have been her ninth birthday.

A 46-year-old woman from Wimbledon who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving is currently released under investigation.