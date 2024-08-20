Ex-firefighter admits taking photo of dead man at scene of crash

Support truly

A former firefighter has admitted taking a photograph of a dead man at the scene of a crash.

Cameron Hancel, 33, pleaded guilty at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday to misconducting himself in public office while working for West Midlands Fire Service on March 13 last year by taking a photo of the victim and sending it to others.

A second charge under the 2003 Communications Act was withdrawn by the prosecution.

Hancel, of Chichester Drive, Rowley Regis, stood in the dock wearing a grey jumper, white shirt and dark trousers, and spoke only to confirm his name and enter his plea during the short hearing.

The court heard he is of good character and has never been in trouble before.

Hancel hid his face underneath a baseball cap as he tried to avoid waiting members of the media. (Stephanie Wareham/PA)

Judge Talog Davies accepted a request from Hancel’s defence to adjourn sentencing for a pre-sentence report to be compiled by probation officers.

Addressing Hancel, who was released on unconditional bail, the judge said: “Following that plea, I am adjourning your sentence until October 4.

“I am ordering the Probation Service to prepare a pre-sentence report. All options will remain open.”

Hancel hid his face under a baseball cap as he left the court building around two hours after his hearing had finished and avoided questions from waiting reporters.

West Midlands Fire Service dismissed Hancel in August 2023 after being made aware of the incident.

In a statement, a spokesman said: “There is no place in our service for people who undertake such actions.

“His conduct compounded the grief of the victim’s family and loved ones, and they remain in our thoughts.”