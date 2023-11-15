Two boys, 12, arrested over murder of young man stabbed to death

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two 12-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally stabbed in Wolverhampton.

Shawn Seesahai, 19, died at the scene after being stabbed on land off Laburnum Road just before 8.30pm on Monday.

A large cordon is in place on the Stowlawn playing fields with a blue tent clearly visible in the middle of the green and a number of police vehicles and officers in the area.

West Midlands Police said on Wednesday that two boys had been arrested on Tuesday evening at their home addresses and remain in custody.

The force has increased dedicated patrols in the area following the death, it said.

DCI Dave Sanders, from the homicide team, said: “Our thoughts remain with Shawn’s family, who have been fully updated with this latest development.

“Our investigation is moving at pace and we continue to encourage anyone with information to contact us.”

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said they were called to the scene at 8.41pm on Monday, with the first resource arriving within three minutes of the 999 call.

He said: “Crews arrived to discover a man who had suffered serious injuries in the incident and was in a critical condition.

“They immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite their best efforts, it became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

Anyone with information that may help with the investigation is urged to contact the force quoting incident 4878 of November 13.