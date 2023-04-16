Woman dies after being hit by car in Leeds as teenager arrested

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman in her 40s has died after being hit by a car in Leeds city centre on Saturday night.

A 19-year-old man was arrested at the scene after police were called to Merrion Street, Leeds shortly before 10.30pm to reports that a woman had been hit by silver Volkswagen Golf.

The woman, who is yet to be formally identified, was taken to hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries, West Yorkshire police said.

The teenage suspect remains in police custody.

Police are appealing to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it.

Any motorists who were in the area at the time have been asked to check their dashcam footage for any relevant information to the police investigation.

Police said the collision took place on the junction between Merrion Street and Wade Lane.

Anyone with information can contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team by using 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1946 of 15/04.