Man arrested on suspicion of murder as woman found dead in marina

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A 61-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a woman’s body at a marina in Reading, Thames Valley Police have confirmed.

Officers were called to the Thames and Kennet Marina shortly after 10:30am on Saturday following reports of a body in the water.

The woman’s death is currently being treated as “unexplained”, but the force has confirmed that the man - from Caversham - has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He is currently in custody.

Detective Inspector Richard Pickering said: “We are in the very early stages of this investigation, and although we have made an arrest, I would urge the public not to speculate on the circumstances of the woman’s death, which is being treated as unexplained at this time.

“There is currently a scene-watch in place at the location, and will be in place for some time while our investigation continues.

“Although the death is being treated as unexplained, we do not believe there to be any danger to the local community, and we are conducting a full and thorough investigation to ascertain the full circumstances of this tragic incident.”

“If anybody has any concerns, you can address these with any officers at the scene.

“Similarly, if you have any information about the incident, you can contact Thames Valley Police either online or by calling 101, quoting incident reference 709 (1 April).

“The woman’s next of kin have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

The Thames and Kennet Marina is located at Caversham Lakes, allowing access to both the River Thames and the Kennet and Avon canal.

Comprised mainly of narrow boats and cruisers, it is surrounded by a nature reserve.