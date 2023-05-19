Woman in her 90s dies day after suspected burglary

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An elderly woman in her 90s has died a day after a suspected burglary.

Police today confirmed that the woman was found unconscious at an address in the Benhall area of Cheltenham last Monday.

Paramedics attended and the woman in her 90s died the following day, Gloucestershire Constabulary said.

It is trying to trace a man seen “acting suspiciously” in the area around the time and urged any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

The force said that they were called to Greville Court in the town at 11.40pm amid reports that an elderly resident had been found unconscious at an address, and concerns were raised about whether there had been a burglary.

At this time her death is being treated as unexplained and not suspicious, the force said.

Enquiries are now ongoing to establish if there was a burglary and officers have been liaising with the coroner’s office in relation to the woman’s death.

In a statement, it said: “Initial enquiries have indicated that a man was seen to be acting suspiciously in the area between 10pm and 11pm on Sunday 7 May.

“He was wearing dark trousers, a dark jacket and a light hooded top underneath.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage who lives nearby or was travelling past the A40 Gloucester Road near to the Esso Red Apple Service Station between these times.”