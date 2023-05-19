Jump to content

Woman in her 90s dies day after suspected burglary

Police are trying to trace a man seen ‘acting suspiciously’ in the area around the time

Oliver Pritchard-Jones
Friday 19 May 2023 18:35
<p>The woman died a day after the suspect burglary </p>

The woman died a day after the suspect burglary

(PA Archive)

An elderly woman in her 90s has died a day after a suspected burglary.

Police today confirmed that the woman was found unconscious at an address in the Benhall area of Cheltenham last Monday.

Paramedics attended and the woman in her 90s died the following day, Gloucestershire Constabulary said.

It is trying to trace a man seen “acting suspiciously” in the area around the time and urged any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

The force said that they were called to Greville Court in the town at 11.40pm amid reports that an elderly resident had been found unconscious at an address, and concerns were raised about whether there had been a burglary.

At this time her death is being treated as unexplained and not suspicious, the force said.

Enquiries are now ongoing to establish if there was a burglary and officers have been liaising with the coroner’s office in relation to the woman’s death.

In a statement, it said: “Initial enquiries have indicated that a man was seen to be acting suspiciously in the area between 10pm and 11pm on Sunday 7 May.

“He was wearing dark trousers, a dark jacket and a light hooded top underneath.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage who lives nearby or was travelling past the A40 Gloucester Road near to the Esso Red Apple Service Station between these times.”

