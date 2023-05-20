Manhunt after woman raped by stranger in South London playing fields

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A manhunt has been launched after a woman was raped in a “horrific” attack in a South London park.

Police were called at around 8.15 PM on Friday to a report that a woman had been attacked in Warren Avenue Playing Fields, Bromley.

The Metropolitan Police said the suspect approached the woman, who did not recognise him, but he made comments suggesting that she should know him. She was then sexually assaulted and raped before the man fled on foot.

“The victim suffered a horrific ordeal and she will be given our full support”, said DCI Stuart Hart from the Metropolitan Police.

“Tackling violence against women and girls is absolutely a top priority for the Met, and I can assure her that dedicated officers are doing all they can to identify the man responsible for this attack.”

The suspect has been described as a black man with short hair, possibly aged 35 to 40 years of age, around 5ft 10ins in height and of slim build.

He had what was described as “an unkempt dry and scraggly black beard, patchy on one side”. He was wearing a dark-coloured long-sleeved shirt.

Both police and ambulance staff attended the scene and police cordons and officers remain in the area.

The woman has been taken to a Haven rape crisis centre, where she is being cared for by specialist officers.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is being encouraged to call 101, ref 4458/20may.