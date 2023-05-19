Met Police officer dismissed after sexually assaulting child at party

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Met Police officer has been formally dismissed following his conviction for sexually assaulting a child.

PC Farhan Ghadiali had been serving under the Central West Command Unit, with a misconduct hearing finding that he had “breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to discreditable conduct.”

Suspended from duty since December 2020, Ghadiali was found guilty of sexual assault on 24 March. An investigation conducted by Essex Police concluded that, in September 2019, Ghadiali had sexually assaulted a minor whilst at a party in Buckhurst Hill.

Today, a misconduct hearing concluded that Ghadiali was guilty of gross misconduct. Dismissed without notice, he faces sentencing on 24 May.

The Metropolitan Police has urged that it is committed to “rooting out” individuals like Ghadiali, investing “more resources” so that the force can investigate allegations of this calibre.

“PC Ghadiali was found guilty of an extremely serious offence”, said Chief Superintendent Louise Puddefoot, Central West Command Unit.

“If the Met is to secure both the confidence and trust of the public we need to better protect our integrity by rooting out those that are not fit to serve, such as this individual who today has been dismissed. “We are putting more resources into investigating allegations of such misconduct.”

The force added that anyone with any information about a police officer or an employee relating to corruption, abuse of their position or power can report this to the Anti-Corruption and Abuse Hotline. Run by Crimestoppers, an independent charity, members of the public can contact the body on 0800 085 0000 or file a report online via www.crimestoppers-org.uk.