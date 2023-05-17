Met Police deny political pressure influenced coronation protest arrests

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Metropolitan Police has denied that the arrest of dozens of anti-monarchy protesters during the coronation was influenced by political pressure.

MPs grilling senior officers over the operation were interrupted by a protest by Just Stop Oil on Wednesday, causing a live video feed showing the Home Affairs Committee questioning senior officers to be temporarily cut.

A man could be heard saying “we are here to today because our democracy…”, before MPs interjected and called for security to intervene and screens went blank.

Earlier in the session, Metropolitan Police temporary assistant commissioner Matt Twist denied that the operation around King Charles III’s coronation was affected by political pressure.

“We rigorously guard our operational independence and police the laws as they are set without fear or favour,” he said.

“From my point of view I felt no pressure politically … the stakes were enormously high so I absolutely felt pressure to deliver a safe and secure operation, but that wasn’t political pressure.”

The session heard that 52 protest-related arrests were made as part of the coronation operation, codenamed Golden Orb, on suspicion of offences including “conspiracy to cause a public nuisance” and going equipped to cause criminal damage.

They included “proactive” arrests of protesters from the groups Republic, Just Stop Oil and Animal Rebellion, as well as volunteers for Westminster City Council charity Night Star which hands out rape alarms.

London mayor Sadiq Khan demanded an explanation of the arrests, but in a public letter commissioner Sir Mark Rowley claimed there would be “much more serious questions to answer” if not for their actions.

The force has said it “regrets” the arrest of a royal fan who was mistaken for a member of Just Stop Oil and detained for 13 hours, after going to The Mall to celebrate the coronation.

It was the first time British police had used new powers banning the tactic of locking on, or carrying equipment used for that purpose.

Leading members of the anti-monarchy Republic campaign group were detained ahead of a rally organised in liaison with the Metropolitan Police, after officers found straps which protesters said were to secure placards in a van.

They were released after almost 16 hours in custody with no further action, and have said they are considering legal action.

Ministers have defended the Metropolitan Police operation at the King’s coronation after Scotland Yard expressed “regret” over the arrests of six anti-monarchy protesters (Labour for a Republic/PA) (PA Media)

Mr Twist insisted the arrests were lawful and that “officers had to make a difficult judgement in the moment” and that Republic members told police the straps were for securing placards, “in the threat environment officers believed they were items that could be used for locking on and that’s why the arrests were made”.

But Graham Smith, the chief executive of Republic, said he and his colleagues were “surrounded by large numbers of officers” before they had seen inside the van or knew the straps were there.

Mr Smith said he had been liaising with the Metropolitan Police for months over the group’s “Not My King” rally in Trafalgar Square, adding: “We gave them every piece of information we possibly could … they made clear there were no concerns. We never had any intention of doing anything unlawful or disruptive.”

Mr Smith said he was arrested shortly after 6am, while moving equipment ahead of the protest, and that despite telling officers he had met with senior commanders they claimed it “did not matter”.

“I attempted to phone a liaison officer and [an officer] seized my wrist and seized my phone from my hand,” he added. “The straps were not physically capable of locking people on.”

Mr Twist said that large numbers of people were still able to protest against the monarchy during the coronation, but Mr Smith said the protest was “significantly diminished” after police seized megaphones and audio equipment, and that large numbers of demonstrators left the rally or decided not to attend after news of the arrests spread on the morning of the coronation.

The Metropolitan Police said it had received intelligence that there was going to be “a concerted attempt to disrupt the coronation procession”, causing official briefings to the home secretary and London mayor on the night before the coronation.

Mr Twist said officers on the ground had been “asked to be extremely vigilant and proactive”, and that the coronation was the “biggest protection operation we have ever run” given the high-profile dignitaries attending and huge crowds in London.

Intelligence that some protesters were intending to use rape alarms to disrupt the royal procession to Westminster Abbey, potentially by spooking horses, caused police to arrest charity volunteers on the night before the coronation.

Members of the Night Star charity, who help people in central London who are lost, drunk or vulnerable late at night, were arrested while on a routine patrol and had the church they are based in searched.

Volunteer Suzie Melvin said she showed officers emails from Westminster City Council, official leaflets and vests displaying the Metropolitan Police’s own logo, to no effect. She was not interviewed until 1pm on the day of the coronation, and kept in custody until 4pm.