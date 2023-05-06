‘Not My King’ protesters arrested close to Coronation procession route

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least seven protesters have been arrested in London ahead of the coronation of King Charles III.

The Metropolitan Police had said it would facilitate anti-monarchy demonstrations unless they contravened existing laws or new powers that came into force last week banning “locking-on” and causing “serious disruption”.

But supporters of the Republic campaign group were arrested on Saturday morning and saw hundreds of placards reading “Not My King” seized by the force.

“This morning, [chief executive] Graham Smith and five members of our team were arrested. Hundreds of placards were seized,” the group wrote on Twitter. “Is this democracy?”

Mr Smith was arrested on the edge of Trafalgar Square, where Republic had sought permission from Scotland Yard to hold a rally.

Amnesty Internatinal UK was among the human rights group raising alarm about the arrests, saying peaceful protest was “clearly protected” under international law.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said four people had been “held on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance”, and that “lock-on devices” had been seized. No further details were given.

Footage showed demonstrators in yellow “Not My King” T-shirts, including Mr Smith, having their details taken by officers.

In one video, an officer says: “I’m not going to get into a conversation about that – they are under arrest, end of.”

One of the protesters joining the Republic rally, 30-year-old Harry Stratton, told The Independent that the amount of public money being spent on a “parade for someone who's already when there's homeless people sitting on the steps of Westminster Abbey right now” was “crazy”.

A protester supporting the Republic campaign group being arrested near Trafalgar Square before the coronation on 6 May (Rebecca Thomas)

“This morning, they've already arrested six main organisers and seized our placards,” he added. “They won't tell us why they arrested them they won't tell us where they're taking them.”

A further three people were arrested around a mile away near Wellington Arch, by Hyde Park Corner, on suspicion of possessing articles to cause criminal damage.

The Metropolitan Police said it also made “a number of arrests in the area of Carlton House Terrace”, which runs parallel to The Mall, on suspicion of breaching the peace.

In a press conference ahead of the coronation, the Metropolitan Police announced they would have an “extremely low threshold” for protests during the celebrations, and that demonstrators could expect “swift action” if they broke the law.

Deputy assistant commissioner Ade Adelekan said officers would not intervene over someone merely “holding a placard” in London.

“Protest is lawful,” he told a press conference on Wednesday. “If at any point any protest, either during the coronation or afterwards, moves from being a protest that is lawful into criminal intent then you will see extremely swift action from us.”

A protester supporting the Republic campaign group being arrested near Trafalgar Square before the coronation on 6 May (Rebecca Thomas)

A controversial package of new laws came into force when the Public Order Act received royal assent on Tuesday, making it illegal for protesters to lock onto objects or each other, or possess items for that purpose.

Suella Braverman, the home secretary, called for police to “make full use” of the new powers and hit out at “so-called ‘eco-warriors’ causing disruption and wasting millions of pounds of taxpayer money”.

The law created a new threshold for police intervention against “serious disruption”, including hindrance to journeys, deliveries and services, allowing the arrest of demonstrators who break any conditions imposed.

Another controversial package of protest laws brought in last year made “public nuisance” a new criminal offence.

Sacha Deshmukh, the chief executive of Amnesty International UK’s chief executive, said: “We need to see what details emerge around these incidents but merely being in possession of a megaphone or carrying placards should never be grounds for a police arrest.

Police seized ‘Not My King’ placards from protesters in London ahead of the corontion (Rebecca Thomas)

“Peaceful protest is clearly protected under international human rights law and it’s been worrying to see the police this week making numerous statements about their ‘low tolerance’ for disruption at the coronation.

“We’ve recently had the introduction of extremely draconian legislation outlawing ‘disruptive’ or ‘noisy’ protests, which has given the police excessive – and highly subjective – powers and seriously damaged people’s right of free speech and public assembly.

“The coronation shouldn’t become yet another excuse for undermining people’s basic human rights in this country.”

The policing and security operation around the coronation, codenamed Golden Orb, is one of the largest ever seen in Britain, with 11,500 police officers on duty on Saturday.

Several anti-monarchy demonstrators were also arrested or spoken to by police during proclamation ceremonies for King Charles III that followed the Queen’s death in September.

There was confusion about application of the Public Order Act to signs or statements that some found offensive, with a man who shouted “who elected him?” getting charged with “threatening or abusive words or behaviour … within the hearing of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress”.

The prosecution of Symon Hill was dropped shortly before he was due to face trial in January.