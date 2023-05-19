Man interrupts Just Stop Oil protest, throwing activist to the ground

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Just Stop Oil protestor has been thrown to the ground by a member of the public during a protest in central London, footage shared to social media shows.

A video shows a man approaching the group of campaigners, marching slowly with banners on Mansell Street – close to the Tower of London - on Friday morning.

He snatches two banners from two separate members, scrunching them up in his hand before approaching one who appears to be filming. He then grabs their smartphone and throws it to the ground.

The man then moves to remove more banners from the group, discarding them onto the pavement. He shoves one protestor to the ground, attempting to push others off and away from the road as a black car and a red bus can be seen driving slowly behind the scene.

Meanwhile, the woman picks herself up and goes to sit on the pavement.

He then returns to the campaigner who has continued filming, grabbing their phone out of their hand for a second time and throwing it out onto the road.

The sound of a car horn can be heard in the background throughout.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police urged the public not to intervene if protestors do block the road, asking that they wait for police officers to arrive.

“The Met and City of London Police are aware of an incident shown on social media in which a member of the public appears to have an altercation with Just Stop Oil protesters on Mansell Street E1 this morning, Friday, 19 May, shortly before the arrival of police”, a Met police spokesperson told The Independent.

“At this stage, we are not aware that any allegations have been made in regard to this matter, however, at this stage we are in contact with the organisers of the demonstration.

“We completely understand the frustration and anger of London’s communities when protesters walk slowly in the roads. We urge people not to intervene and to wait for the arrival of police, who will attend the scene promptly. We thank people for their patience.”