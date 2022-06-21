Man arrested after woman and child ‘stabbed to death’ in north London

Emergency services found a woman and child with stab wounds

Joe Middleton
Tuesday 21 June 2022 17:25
<p>A 37-year old man, believed to have been known to the victims, has been arrested on suspicion of murder (PA)</p>

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the deaths of a woman and five-year-old child in Barnet, north London.

At 1:37pm today police were called by the London Ambulance Service to an address in Brookside South. They attended, alongside the London Air Ambulance, and found a woman and child who both had stab wounds.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene. They are understood to be mother and daughter.

A 37-year old man, believed to have been known to the victims, has been arrested on suspicion of murder, the force said.

Chief Superintendent Sara Leach, policing commander for the North West including Barnet, said: “The whole community will be shocked and saddened to hear of this terrible incident.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman and child who have died and also with the officers and paramedics who were first to arrive at what was an incredibly challenging scene.

“Specialist detectives are working to establish what took place and a man is in custody. While they are keeping an open mind as to what has taken place, I would like to reassure residents in the local area that there is nothing to indicate, at this stage, that anyone else was involved in this incident.

“I would urge anyone who saw or heard anything unusual earlier today, or in recent days, to come forward and speak to the police. Your information could be vital as the investigation moves forward.”

Information can be provided to police by calling 101 with the reference 3590/21JUN.

