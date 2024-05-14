Man knocked to floor and slashed with machete during fight in Woolwich

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

This is the moment a man was attacked with a huge machete on a busy London high street.

The horrifying brawl was caught on camera and appears to show the victim being knocked to the floor and slashed in the legs in the attack in Woolwich, south-east London.

Footage shot from inside an estate agent shows workers screaming for police as one of the attackers wields the large weapon and appears to strike the man in the leg. Others kick the victim as he holds onto a rucksack.

Scotland Yard said officers were called to reports of a group of men fighting on Plumstead Road just after 4pm on Monday.

The force added a man in his twenties was found at the scene with knife wounds. He was taken to hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers searched the area for those involved but there was no trace of any suspects, they said. They said they are aware of the footage circulating on social media and further enquiries are ongoing.

The attack came the week after Anita Mukhey, 66, was knifed repeatedly in Burnt Oak Broadway, Edgware, on Thursday.

Anita Mukhey ( Met Police )

Her family released a statement through the Metropolitan Police alongside a heartbreaking picture of Mrs Mukey smiling and holding a grandchild.

They said: “Anita Mukhey, 66 years old, was a married mother and grandmother devoted to her family, who also worked part-time in the NHS as a medical secretary.

“The family ask for privacy at this difficult time.”

Anyone with any information about the Woolwich incident is asked to contact the police on 101, referencing CAD 5218/13MAY. To remain anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.