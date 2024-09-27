Family pay tribute to 15-year-old with ‘joyful spirit’ stabbed to death in London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A grieving family have paid tribute to “joyful spirit” Daejaun Campbell after he was stabbed to death with an alleged zombie knife in south east London.

Daejaun died from stab injuries after being attacked on Eglinton Road, Woolwich on Sunday.

Neighbours described hearing the teenager cry out “I’m 15, don’t let me die” as a local woman tried to save his life.

The Metropolitan Police have made two further arrests in connection to Daejaun’s death.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and was released on bail.

In a statement issued via police, Daejuan’s family paid tribute to his “calming nature and enthusiastic attitude”, saying he would “manifest a happy atmosphere” among his friends and relatives.

Jacob Losiewicz, of Church Manor Way, Abbey Wood, appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with the his murder.

He appeared in person and spoke to confirm his name, address and date of birth during the brief hearing. He was remanded in custody and will appear at the Old Bailey on Monday.

Daejaun’s family said: “Daejaun was known for walking with the biggest smile and even bigger heart, he would always do his up most best to help anyone.

“Daejaun had a joyful spirit, full of wit and charm with the incredible ability to light up a room with his presence and impactful smile.”

His family went on to call for end to “this senseless killing” and called for change to “ensure our young have the brightest of futures”.

The Metropolitan Police said it was called at about 6.35pm on Sunday to Eglinton Road, Woolwich, where they found Daejuan with a stab injury.

Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, he died at the scene a short time later.

Police said a post-mortem examination revealed that Daejaun died from a sharp force trauma to the left thigh.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn, who is leading the investigation, said: “Daejaun was only 15 when he lost his life. His family are understandably devastated.

“Although officers have made a number of arrests and have charged a suspect we need to gather as much information as possible to fully understand what happened on Sunday evening.

“If you know anything, no matter how insignificant you think this information is – please tell us.

“Even the slightest bit of information can help us build a picture of what happened to young Daejaun.

“You can contact Crimestoppers anonymously if you are afraid of speaking to us.”

Police have urged anyone with information or video footage to contact them on 0208 721 4005 quoting Operation Baghaze.