A schoolboy who was stabbed to death in London was attacked with a zombie-style knife just two days before a ban against the deadly weapon comes into force.

The 15-year-old was found in a “massive pool of blood” on Eglinton Road, Woolwich, at around 6.30pm on Sunday, as he pleaded “don’t let me die” shortly before passing away, witnesses said.

The witness, who did not want to be named, said she was in her bedroom when a person across the road screamed “someone’s been stabbed, someone’s been stabbed”.

She said that she grabbed a sheet and ran outside without shoes and socks, finding the boy face down on the floor.

The boy had a gash on his head and a “massive pool of blood” by his leg, the witness said. She said that she stemmed the flow of blood until paramedics arrived - but he passed away soon after.

Forensic officers were seeing searching underneath cards on Eglinton Road, Woolwich, a day after the stabbing ( The Independent )

The Metropolitan Police has now launched a murder investigation as it urged anyone with information to come forward.

Speaking outside Plumstead Police Station on Monday, Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry said: “The fact a 15-year-old teenager who had his whole life ahead of him has been taken from his family in this way is a stark and sobering reminder of the danger of zombie-style knives.

“We are committed to doing everything in our power to taking these weapons off the streets.”

The government announced a ban on zombie-knives and machetes earlier this year, and is due to come into force on Tuesday, 24 September.

