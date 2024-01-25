Zombie-style knives: What are they and what are the new rules around them?

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The government has unveiled fresh measures to ban zombie-style knives - its third crackdown on the weapons in seven years.

Fresh legislation is being introduced in parliament on Thursday, which home secretary James Cleverly said will close a “loophole” that has meant zombie knives can still be sold legally. Under current legislation, only knives that are “designed to look intimidating and threatening” are banned.

The Home Office explains that after 2016 “some retailers continued to sell these kinds of weapons but evaded breaking the law by removing the threatening wording on the blade or handle that incites violence”.

But the new law will mean that blades without images or words will also be recognised as zombie knives if they have other key features, such as a cutting or serrated edge.

A surrender scheme is also being put in place for people to give up their weapons before the law comes into force without any consequences.

The new crackdown comes after Idris Elba launched a campaign to prevent knife crime in the UK, including a comprehensive ban on zombie-style blades and machetes.

Speaking at the time, the Luther actor said: “As school returns, too many young people will not be joining their classmates, and too many grieving families have lost a young person they love in recent years.”

Ahead of the new legislation reaching parliament today, here we take a look at what defines a zombie knife and why they are being banned:

What is a zombie-style knife?

A zombie knife, or zombie-style knife, is a large bladed weapon that has increasingly been linked to gang crime and violence in the UK.

The blade will typically will have a serrated edge on one side and a smooth, sharp edge on the other. They are inspired by the kind of weapon used in zombie movies.

Zombie-style knives come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and they tend to feature words or imagery that suggests they are intended to be used for violence. This can be on either the blade, the handle, or both.

The Home Office has clarified the official definition as: “A zombie-style knife is any bladed weapon over eight inches in length with a plain cutting edge and sharp pointed end that also has either a serrated cutting edge, more than one hole in the blade, or multiple sharp points like spikes.”

Why are zombie-style knives being banned?

Knife crime has risen by 76 per cent in the UK over the past 10 years, with 247 deaths in the year to June 2023.

Recent tragic cases have shone a light on the issue, such as Harry Pitman, 16, stabbed in London on New Year’s Eve, and Elianne Andam, 15, killed while walking to school in Croydon.

Essentially, zombie-style knives are intended to inflict harm on others, so are generally more effective than legal household knives at doing so. Zombie-style knives were originally banned in 2016, followed by another crackdown in 2019. This latest government action marks the third drive to take the weapons off UK streets.