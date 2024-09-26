For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 15-year-old schoolboy was stabbed to death with a zombie knife in south east London.

Jacob Losiewicz, of Church Manor Way, Abbey Wood, will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with the murder of Daejaun Campbell.

Daejaun died from stab injuries after being attacked on Eglinton Road, Woolwich on Sunday.

Neighbours described hearing the teenager cry out “I’m 15, don’t let me die” as a local woman tried to save his life.

A ban on owning zombie-style knives and machetes came into force on Tuesday, just two days after the stabbing.

A second man, aged in his 50s, who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without charge, the Metropolitan Police said.

Daejaun’s family are being supported by specially trained officers, the force added.

The ban on zombie-style knives is part of efforts to reduce knife crime, with campaigners including actor Idris Elba pushing for the large blades to be outlawed.

The new legislation closes a loophole to an initial ban on the knives first imposed in 2016, which meant the weapon could be kept and sold if it did not have images depicting violence.

On Monday, a white forensic tent and police cordon were put in place at the scene in Eglinton Road, while officers searched the area and spoke to neighbours.

Police officers work at the scene in Woolwich where a boy was fatally stabbed on Sunday ( The Independent )

Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry, who is in charge of policing for the South East Basic Command Unit, said: “The investigation into Daejaun’s murder continues and detectives are working around the clock.

“Local officers will remain in the area whilst we continue with our investigation. Please do not hesitate to ask any questions, they are there to support you and the community.

“I want to appeal again for anyone who knows anything about the death of young Daejaun to come forward. Did you see anything suspicious around the Eglinton Road area? Did you see anyone running away from the area? Do you have any footage?

“If you do, then please contact police; you can upload any footage via a link or you can also remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 020 8721 4005 quoting Operation Baghaze.