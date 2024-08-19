Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Woman pleads guilty to uploading monkey torture videos to online chat groups

Adriana Orme will be sentenced alongside co-defendant Holly LeGresley in October.

Stephanie Wareham
Monday 19 August 2024 17:08
Adriana Orme leaving Worcester Crown Court in June (Matthew Cooper/PA)
Adriana Orme leaving Worcester Crown Court in June (Matthew Cooper/PA) (PA Wire)

A woman has pleaded guilty to uploading monkey torture videos to online chat groups.

Adriana Orme, 56, admitted on Monday to publishing an obscene article by uploading one image and 26 videos of monkey torture between April 14 and June 16 2022, and to have encouraged or assisted the commission of unnecessary suffering by making a £10 payment to a PayPal account on April 26 2022.

Orme, of The Beeches, Ryall, near Upton-upon Severn, Worcestershire, will be sentenced at Worcester Crown Court on October 25, at the same time as co-defendant Holly LeGresley, 37, of Baldwin Road, Kidderminster.

Holly LeGresley leaving Worcester Magistrates’ Court in May (Matthew Cooper/PA)
Holly LeGresley leaving Worcester Magistrates’ Court in May (Matthew Cooper/PA) (PA Wire)

LeGresley admitted she uploaded 22 images and 132 videos of monkeys being tortured to online chat groups during an appearance at Worcester Magistrates’ Court in May.

LeGresley was charged after an investigation by the BBC into torture of monkeys overseas.

